Monmouth County has 296 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 12, there are 296 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

12-Feb 11-Feb Aberdeen: 1317 1307 Allenhurst: 56 56 Allentown: 90 90 Asbury Park: 1214 1202 Atlantic Highlands: 235 234 Avon-by-the-Sea: 149 148 Belmar: 390 386 Bradley Beach: 274 271 Brielle: 434 428 Colts Neck: 739 726 Deal: 226 225 Eatontown: 1219 1208 Englishtown: 163 162 Fair Haven: 321 321 Farmingdale: 105 105 Freehold Borough: 1247 1240 Freehold Township: 2652 2639 Hazlet: 1382 1376 Highlands: 257 256 Holmdel: 1137 1124 Howell: 3790 3771 Interlaken: 55 55 Keansburg: 825 815 Keyport: 502 498 Lake Como: 114 113 Little Silver: 428 424 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3223 3198 Manalapan: 2928 2897 Manasquan: 396 394 Marlboro: 2516 2495 Matawan: 809 807 Middletown: 4354 4310 Millstone Township: 656 654 Monmouth Beach: 236 235 Neptune City: 366 366 Neptune Township: 2472 2440 Ocean: 2212 2194 Oceanport: 438 434 Red Bank: 1387 1383 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 463 459 Sea Bright: 106 105 Sea Girt: 139 139 Shrewsbury Borough: 422 418 Shrewsbury Township: 76 76 Spring Lake: 182 181 Spring Lake Heights: 312 310 Tinton Falls: 1286 1278 Union Beach: 373 367 Upper Freehold: 409 408 Wall: 1909 1894 West Long Branch: 854 849 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.