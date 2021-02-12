AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 296 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 12, there are 296 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

12-Feb    

11-Feb

Aberdeen:

1317

1307

Allenhurst:

56

56

Allentown:

90

90

Asbury Park:

1214

1202

Atlantic Highlands:

235

234

Avon-by-the-Sea:

149

148

Belmar:

390

386

Bradley Beach:

274

271

Brielle:

434

428

Colts Neck:

739

726

Deal:

226

225

Eatontown:

1219

1208

Englishtown:

163

162

Fair Haven:

321

321

Farmingdale:

105

105

Freehold Borough:

1247

1240

Freehold Township:

2652

2639

Hazlet:

1382

1376

Highlands:

257

256

Holmdel:

1137

1124

Howell:

3790

3771

Interlaken:

55

55

Keansburg:

825

815

Keyport:

502

498

Lake Como:

114

113

Little Silver:

428

424

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3223

3198

Manalapan:

2928

2897

Manasquan:

396

394

Marlboro:

2516

2495

Matawan:

809

807

Middletown:

4354

4310

Millstone Township:

656

654

Monmouth Beach:

236

235

Neptune City:

366

366

Neptune Township:

2472

2440

Ocean:

2212

2194

Oceanport:

438

434

Red Bank:

1387

1383

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

463

459

Sea Bright:

106

105

Sea Girt:

139

139

Shrewsbury Borough:

422

418

Shrewsbury Township:

76

76

Spring Lake:

182

181

Spring Lake Heights:

312

310

Tinton Falls:

1286

1278

Union Beach:

373

367

Upper Freehold:

409

408

Wall:

1909

1894

West Long Branch:

854

849

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

