Grant Opportunity for Monmouth County Nonprofits

The Opportunity

Impact 100 Jersey Coast, a volunteer philanthropic women’s organization, will be holding two Grant Applicant Information Sessions for nonprofits in Monmouth County, NJ that are interested in applying for funding in 2021. These annual grants offer an unprecedented opportunity for local nonprofits of all sizes, representing a range of needs in the community, to launch new initiatives and sustain their services. The information sessions will be held virtually via Zoom at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, and 12pm on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Please note that Impact 100 Jersey Coast is implementing a new online application platform this year so participation, even by those who have applied in past years, is highly recommended. Final grant amounts will be announced at the beginning of April.

The Sessions

MANDATORY SESSION: March 23, 2021, @ 12 pm-1.30 pm session will cover eligibility requirements, provide detailed information on the application process and answer general process questions. The session will be recorded. REGISTER HERE.

OPTIONAL SESSION: March 30, 2021, @ 12-1 pm is NEW THIS YEAR and will offer a more interactive session where attendees are invited to submit questions and partake in a deeper dive discussion into the application and review process. Registrants should attend or listen to the recorded March 23 session first for general information before attending this session. Questions will be taken during the session but nonprofits are encouraged to pre-submit questions or topic suggestions when they register. REGISTER HERE.

Who This Is For?

Impact 100 Jersey Coast is extending this open invitation to all non-profit staff, board, fundraisers, and grant writers whose organizations meet the following criteria:

· Registered under 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code

· Serve and benefit Monmouth County, NJ

· Have been a registered 501(c )(3) organization for a minimum of 3 years and have an annual organizational operating budget of at least $100,000 in the current and immediately prior fiscal year (annual gross revenue of $100,000 and expenses of at least $100,000) OR are otherwise qualified except for the minimum operating budget and three-year existence, and is interested in applying as a collaboration with a Lead Organization and contributing to the proposed project as a Non-Lead Organization. Only the Lead Organization must have a minimum operating budget of $100,000 and be in operation for at least three years and will have primary responsibility for management/distribution of project funds.

· Plan to use the full amount of the grant within 24 months

· Fit within one of five focus areas: Arts and Culture; Children and Families; Education; Environment, Parks, and Recreation; or Health and Wellness

The Impact

Since its inception in 2015, Impact 100 Jersey Coast has awarded more than $1.6 million in grant funds to Monmouth County nonprofits. In 2020 alone, the organization presented four grants of $114,000. News and photos from past grant recipients may be found on the Impact 100 Jersey Coast website at https://www.impact100jerseycoast.org/grants.

Registration and Information

For information on eligibility requirements and/or to register for the Grant Applicant Information Sessions, please visit the Impact 100 Jersey Coast website at https://www.impact100jerseycoast.org/NPsession.

If you have questions, please contact Betsy McKnight, Non-Profit Coordinator, Impact 100 Jersey Coast at

About Impact 100 Jersey Coast

Impact 100 Jersey Coast unites local women of different ages and backgrounds who contribute their charitable dollars, experience, and energy to make a tangible difference in our area. The organization’s goal is to create a forum to raise awareness of our community’s most pressing needs and fund transformational grants to high-impact projects addressing those needs.

Impact 100 Jersey Coast membership for the upcoming year is open now until March 15th, 2021! Membership funds are pooled to award significant grants of at least $100,000 each to nonprofits. Women throughout the area who would like to make an important and memorable impact in their community are invited to join this amazing organization. For more information, visit Impact100JerseyCoast.org or contact us via email at