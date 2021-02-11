AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 270 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 11, there are 270 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

 

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

11-Feb     

10-Feb

Aberdeen:

1307

1300

Allenhurst:

56

55

Allentown:

90

90

Asbury Park:

1202

1194

Atlantic Highlands:

234

233

Avon-by-the-Sea:

148

148

Belmar:

386

382

Bradley Beach:

271

270

Brielle:

428

425

Colts Neck:

726

722

Deal:

225

225

Eatontown:

1208

1201

Englishtown:

162

160

Fair Haven:

321

319

Farmingdale:

105

105

Freehold Borough:

1240

1236

Freehold Township:

2639

2629

Hazlet:

1376

1372

Highlands:

256

254

Holmdel:

1124

1117

Howell:

3771

3736

Interlaken:

55

55

Keansburg:

815

812

Keyport:

498

497

Lake Como:

113

112

Little Silver:

424

422

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3198

3176

Manalapan:

2897

2877

Manasquan:

394

391

Marlboro:

2495

2485

Matawan:

807

800

Middletown:

4310

4298

Millstone Township:

654

654

Monmouth Beach:

235

230

Neptune City:

366

358

Neptune Township:

2440

2418

Ocean:

2194

2171

Oceanport:

434

425

Red Bank:

1383

1375

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

459

457

Sea Bright:

105

104

Sea Girt:

139

138

Shrewsbury Borough:

418

417

Shrewsbury Township:

76

76

Spring Lake:

181

181

Spring Lake Heights:

310

308

Tinton Falls:

1278

1267

Union Beach:

367

367

Upper Freehold:

408

407

Wall:

1894

1881

West Long Branch:

849

843

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

