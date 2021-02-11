Monmouth County has 270 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 11, there are 270 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

11-Feb 10-Feb Aberdeen: 1307 1300 Allenhurst: 56 55 Allentown: 90 90 Asbury Park: 1202 1194 Atlantic Highlands: 234 233 Avon-by-the-Sea: 148 148 Belmar: 386 382 Bradley Beach: 271 270 Brielle: 428 425 Colts Neck: 726 722 Deal: 225 225 Eatontown: 1208 1201 Englishtown: 162 160 Fair Haven: 321 319 Farmingdale: 105 105 Freehold Borough: 1240 1236 Freehold Township: 2639 2629 Hazlet: 1376 1372 Highlands: 256 254 Holmdel: 1124 1117 Howell: 3771 3736 Interlaken: 55 55 Keansburg: 815 812 Keyport: 498 497 Lake Como: 113 112 Little Silver: 424 422 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3198 3176 Manalapan: 2897 2877 Manasquan: 394 391 Marlboro: 2495 2485 Matawan: 807 800 Middletown: 4310 4298 Millstone Township: 654 654 Monmouth Beach: 235 230 Neptune City: 366 358 Neptune Township: 2440 2418 Ocean: 2194 2171 Oceanport: 434 425 Red Bank: 1383 1375 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 459 457 Sea Bright: 105 104 Sea Girt: 139 138 Shrewsbury Borough: 418 417 Shrewsbury Township: 76 76 Spring Lake: 181 181 Spring Lake Heights: 310 308 Tinton Falls: 1278 1267 Union Beach: 367 367 Upper Freehold: 408 407 Wall: 1894 1881 West Long Branch: 849 843 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.