Monmouth County has 283 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 10, there are 283 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

10-Feb    

9-Feb

Aberdeen:

1300

1281

Allenhurst:

55

55

Allentown:

90

90

Asbury Park:

1194

1184

Atlantic Highlands:

233

233

Avon-by-the-Sea:

148

146

Belmar:

382

378

Bradley Beach:

270

269

Brielle:

425

420

Colts Neck:

722

716

Deal:

225

224

Eatontown:

1201

1196

Englishtown:

160

158

Fair Haven:

319

319

Farmingdale:

105

105

Freehold Borough:

1236

1231

Freehold Township:

2629

2615

Hazlet:

1372

1362

Highlands:

254

251

Holmdel:

1117

1112

Howell:

3736

3720

Interlaken:

55

54

Keansburg:

812

809

Keyport:

497

493

Lake Como:

112

111

Little Silver:

422

418

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3176

3166

Manalapan:

2877

2863

Manasquan:

391

389

Marlboro:

2485

2465

Matawan:

800

796

Middletown:

4298

4274

Millstone Township:

654

646

Monmouth Beach:

230

228

Neptune City:

358

356

Neptune Township:

2418

2406

Ocean:

2171

2157

Oceanport:

425

421

Red Bank:

1375

1369

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

457

449

Sea Bright:

104

104

Sea Girt:

138

137

Shrewsbury Borough:

417

415

Shrewsbury Township:

76

76

Spring Lake:

181

179

Spring Lake Heights:

308

306

Tinton Falls:

1267

1257

Union Beach:

367

364

Upper Freehold:

407

406

Wall:

1881

1871

West Long Branch:

843

842

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

