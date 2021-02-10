Monmouth County has 283 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 10, there are 283 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

10-Feb 9-Feb Aberdeen: 1300 1281 Allenhurst: 55 55 Allentown: 90 90 Asbury Park: 1194 1184 Atlantic Highlands: 233 233 Avon-by-the-Sea: 148 146 Belmar: 382 378 Bradley Beach: 270 269 Brielle: 425 420 Colts Neck: 722 716 Deal: 225 224 Eatontown: 1201 1196 Englishtown: 160 158 Fair Haven: 319 319 Farmingdale: 105 105 Freehold Borough: 1236 1231 Freehold Township: 2629 2615 Hazlet: 1372 1362 Highlands: 254 251 Holmdel: 1117 1112 Howell: 3736 3720 Interlaken: 55 54 Keansburg: 812 809 Keyport: 497 493 Lake Como: 112 111 Little Silver: 422 418 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3176 3166 Manalapan: 2877 2863 Manasquan: 391 389 Marlboro: 2485 2465 Matawan: 800 796 Middletown: 4298 4274 Millstone Township: 654 646 Monmouth Beach: 230 228 Neptune City: 358 356 Neptune Township: 2418 2406 Ocean: 2171 2157 Oceanport: 425 421 Red Bank: 1375 1369 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 457 449 Sea Bright: 104 104 Sea Girt: 138 137 Shrewsbury Borough: 417 415 Shrewsbury Township: 76 76 Spring Lake: 181 179 Spring Lake Heights: 308 306 Tinton Falls: 1267 1257 Union Beach: 367 364 Upper Freehold: 407 406 Wall: 1881 1871 West Long Branch: 843 842 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.