County Announces 2021 Paper Shredding Dates

Multiple opportunities to dispose of old documents safely

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County has scheduled 15 upcoming 2021 Paper Shredding events in local communities so that residents have the opportunity to get rid of old documents and confidential files safely.

“We encourage Monmouth County residents to take advantage of these free events to dispose of personal documents properly,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering. “This event not only protects residents from identity theft, but also helps reduce your impact on the environment.”

All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Sunday, April 25 – Millstone Park, 4 Red Valley Road

Saturday, May 1 – Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion, 29 Ocean Ave.

Saturday, May 15 – Wall Township High School, 1630 18th Ave.

Saturday, June 5 – Keyport Fireman’s Field Parking Lot, West Front St.

Saturday, June 19 – Shrewsbury Municipal Bldg., 419 Sycamore Ave.

Sunday, June 27 – Freehold Borough, Park Avenue School, 280 Park Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 7 – Matawan-Aberdeen Train Station, Parking Lot 1

Saturday, Aug. 14 – Aberdeen Municipal Bldg., 1 Aberdeen Square

Saturday, Sept. 25 – Allenhurst, Corlies Ave. to the end/Ocean Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 2 – Freehold Township Municipal Bldg., 1 Municipal Plaza

Sunday, Oct. 17 – Marlboro Municipal Complex, 1979 Township Drive

Saturday, Oct. 30 – Union Beach Recycling Center, 1400 Florence Ave.

Saturday, Nov. 6 – Brielle Municipal Bldg., 601 Union Lane

Saturday, Nov. 13 – Middletown High School North, 63 Tindal Road

Saturday, Nov. 20 – Asbury Park Municipal Bldg., 1 Municipal Plaza

County residents may bring up to 100 pounds of documents to be shredded. The shredding event will end once the shredding trucks are full. All papers will be shredded on location in the mobile truck. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. This event is free to Monmouth County residents only. No businesses are allowed at these events.

This is a program of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and the participating municipalities: Aberdeen, Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Brielle, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Keyport, Marlboro, Matawan, Millstone, Middletown, Monmouth Beach, Shrewsbury, Union Beach and Wall.

Information about the paper shredding events and recycling can be found on the recycling section of the County’s website, www.visitmonmouth.com, or by calling 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.