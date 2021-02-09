Thinking of Running for Office? Petition Requirements for Upcoming Elections have Changed

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising candidates that Governor Phil Murphy recently signed Executive Order No. 216, which changed the petition requirements for upcoming elections occurring during the State Public Health Emergency.

In addition to the statutory in-person collection of hand-written signatures, the Executive Order permits electronic collection of signatures via an online form provided by the New Jersey Secretary of State. The online form can be found on the State Division of Elections website at www.njelections.org. The Executive Order also allows candidate petitions to be submitted by hand delivery and electronically. For questions regarding the electronic submission of petitions for municipal offices, candidates should contact their local Municipal Clerk. For questions regarding the electronic submission of petitions for state offices, please contact the State Division of Elections at 609-292-3760.

Candidates running for county-level office may file their petition in person at the Clerk of Elections Office located at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold or may submit it electronically via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For electronic submissions, candidates must then mail the original petition to the Clerk of Elections Office at the forementioned address.

The requirement that a candidate provides a notarized oath shall be in effect regardless of whether the petition is submitted by hand delivery or electronically.

The deadline for filing partisan petitions for the 2021 Primary Election is Mon., April 5 by 4 p.m.

Any further questions regarding county-level office petition filings or requests for a copy of a county-level office petition can be directed to the Clerk of Elections Office at 732-431-7790.

For more information regarding the upcoming elections, please visit our Elections Website at MonmouthCountyVotes.com or download our free Monmouth County Votes mobile app.