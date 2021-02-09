AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 326 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 9, there are 326 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Feb. 10 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

9-Feb    

8-Feb

Aberdeen:

1281

1271

Allenhurst:

55

55

Allentown:

90

90

Asbury Park:

1184

1176

Atlantic Highlands:

233

230

Avon-by-the-Sea:

146

145

Belmar:

378

374

Bradley Beach:

269

269

Brielle:

420

413

Colts Neck:

716

713

Deal:

224

222

Eatontown:

1196

1189

Englishtown:

158

158

Fair Haven:

319

315

Farmingdale:

105

101

Freehold Borough:

1231

1228

Freehold Township:

2615

2598

Hazlet:

1362

1353

Highlands:

251

250

Holmdel:

1112

1101

Howell:

3720

3707

Interlaken:

54

54

Keansburg:

809

802

Keyport:

493

492

Lake Como:

111

111

Little Silver:

418

409

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3166

3149

Manalapan:

2863

2846

Manasquan:

389

385

Marlboro:

2465

2452

Matawan:

796

793

Middletown:

4274

4244

Millstone Township:

646

641

Monmouth Beach:

228

225

Neptune City:

356

348

Neptune Township:

2406

2384

Ocean:

2157

2145

Oceanport:

421

415

Red Bank:

1369

1362

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

449

445

Sea Bright:

104

104

Sea Girt:

137

137

Shrewsbury Borough:

415

415

Shrewsbury Township:

76

76

Spring Lake:

179

177

Spring Lake Heights:

306

302

Tinton Falls:

1257

1239

Union Beach:

364

352

Upper Freehold:

406

405

Wall:

1871

1858

West Long Branch:

842

838

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.