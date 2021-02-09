Monmouth County has 326 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 9, there are 326 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Feb. 10 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

9-Feb 8-Feb Aberdeen: 1281 1271 Allenhurst: 55 55 Allentown: 90 90 Asbury Park: 1184 1176 Atlantic Highlands: 233 230 Avon-by-the-Sea: 146 145 Belmar: 378 374 Bradley Beach: 269 269 Brielle: 420 413 Colts Neck: 716 713 Deal: 224 222 Eatontown: 1196 1189 Englishtown: 158 158 Fair Haven: 319 315 Farmingdale: 105 101 Freehold Borough: 1231 1228 Freehold Township: 2615 2598 Hazlet: 1362 1353 Highlands: 251 250 Holmdel: 1112 1101 Howell: 3720 3707 Interlaken: 54 54 Keansburg: 809 802 Keyport: 493 492 Lake Como: 111 111 Little Silver: 418 409 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3166 3149 Manalapan: 2863 2846 Manasquan: 389 385 Marlboro: 2465 2452 Matawan: 796 793 Middletown: 4274 4244 Millstone Township: 646 641 Monmouth Beach: 228 225 Neptune City: 356 348 Neptune Township: 2406 2384 Ocean: 2157 2145 Oceanport: 421 415 Red Bank: 1369 1362 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 449 445 Sea Bright: 104 104 Sea Girt: 137 137 Shrewsbury Borough: 415 415 Shrewsbury Township: 76 76 Spring Lake: 179 177 Spring Lake Heights: 306 302 Tinton Falls: 1257 1239 Union Beach: 364 352 Upper Freehold: 406 405 Wall: 1871 1858 West Long Branch: 842 838 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.