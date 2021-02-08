Monmouth County has 226 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 8, there are 226 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked third in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 46,624. As of Feb. 8, there are 356 hospitalized, 52 in intensive care (ICU) and 37 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 9 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Wednesday, Feb. 10 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Avenue

Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 9,246 tests, with 713 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

8-Feb 7-Feb Aberdeen: 1271 1270 Allenhurst: 55 55 Allentown: 90 90 Asbury Park: 1176 1172 Atlantic Highlands: 230 230 Avon-by-the-Sea: 145 145 Belmar: 374 372 Bradley Beach: 269 269 Brielle: 413 412 Colts Neck: 713 712 Deal: 222 221 Eatontown: 1189 1184 Englishtown: 158 158 Fair Haven: 315 313 Farmingdale: 101 101 Freehold Borough: 1228 1226 Freehold Township: 2598 2593 Hazlet: 1353 1353 Highlands: 250 249 Holmdel: 1101 1096 Howell: 3707 3704 Interlaken: 54 54 Keansburg: 802 802 Keyport: 492 491 Lake Como: 111 111 Little Silver: 409 406 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3149 3137 Manalapan: 2846 2841 Manasquan: 385 384 Marlboro: 2452 2444 Matawan: 793 790 Middletown: 4244 4229 Millstone Township: 641 639 Monmouth Beach: 225 225 Neptune City: 348 347 Neptune Township: 2384 2380 Ocean: 2145 2142 Oceanport: 415 410 Red Bank: 1362 1358 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 445 444 Sea Bright: 104 104 Sea Girt: 137 137 Shrewsbury Borough: 415 415 Shrewsbury Township: 76 75 Spring Lake: 177 177 Spring Lake Heights: 302 302 Tinton Falls: 1239 1236 Union Beach: 352 350 Upper Freehold: 405 405 Wall: 1858 1854 West Long Branch: 838 836 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.