Monmouth County has 226 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 8, there are 226 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked third in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 46,624. As of Feb. 8, there are 356 hospitalized, 52 in intensive care (ICU) and 37 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 9 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 10 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Avenue

Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 9,246 tests, with 713 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

8-Feb    

7-Feb

Aberdeen:

1271

1270

Allenhurst:

55

55

Allentown:

90

90

Asbury Park:

1176

1172

Atlantic Highlands:

230

230

Avon-by-the-Sea:

145

145

Belmar:

374

372

Bradley Beach:

269

269

Brielle:

413

412

Colts Neck:

713

712

Deal:

222

221

Eatontown:

1189

1184

Englishtown:

158

158

Fair Haven:

315

313

Farmingdale:

101

101

Freehold Borough:

1228

1226

Freehold Township:

2598

2593

Hazlet:

1353

1353

Highlands:

250

249

Holmdel:

1101

1096

Howell:

3707

3704

Interlaken:

54

54

Keansburg:

802

802

Keyport:

492

491

Lake Como:

111

111

Little Silver:

409

406

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3149

3137

Manalapan:

2846

2841

Manasquan:

385

384

Marlboro:

2452

2444

Matawan:

793

790

Middletown:

4244

4229

Millstone Township:

641

639

Monmouth Beach:

225

225

Neptune City:

348

347

Neptune Township:

2384

2380

Ocean:

2145

2142

Oceanport:

415

410

Red Bank:

1362

1358

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

445

444

Sea Bright:

104

104

Sea Girt:

137

137

Shrewsbury Borough:

415

415

Shrewsbury Township:

76

75

Spring Lake:

177

177

Spring Lake Heights:

302

302

Tinton Falls:

1239

1236

Union Beach:

352

350

Upper Freehold:

405

405

Wall:

1858

1854

West Long Branch:

838

836

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

