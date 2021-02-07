Monmouth County has 429 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 7, there are 429 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

7-Feb 6-Feb Aberdeen: 1270 1262 Allenhurst: 55 55 Allentown: 90 88 Asbury Park: 1172 1163 Atlantic Highlands: 230 227 Avon-by-the-Sea: 145 145 Belmar: 372 366 Bradley Beach: 269 268 Brielle: 412 405 Colts Neck: 712 706 Deal: 221 220 Eatontown: 1184 1172 Englishtown: 158 157 Fair Haven: 313 313 Farmingdale: 101 100 Freehold Borough: 1226 1217 Freehold Township: 2593 2579 Hazlet: 1353 1349 Highlands: 249 248 Holmdel: 1096 1088 Howell: 3704 3667 Interlaken: 54 54 Keansburg: 802 793 Keyport: 491 484 Lake Como: 111 108 Little Silver: 406 400 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3137 3105 Manalapan: 2841 2809 Manasquan: 384 382 Marlboro: 2444 2430 Matawan: 790 784 Middletown: 4229 4191 Millstone Township: 639 635 Monmouth Beach: 225 222 Neptune City: 347 341 Neptune Township: 2380 2371 Ocean: 2142 2119 Oceanport: 410 400 Red Bank: 1358 1347 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 444 443 Sea Bright: 104 104 Sea Girt: 137 137 Shrewsbury Borough: 415 413 Shrewsbury Township: 75 75 Spring Lake: 177 177 Spring Lake Heights: 302 293 Tinton Falls: 1236 1222 Union Beach: 350 347 Upper Freehold: 405 403 Wall: 1854 1836 West Long Branch: 836 828 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.