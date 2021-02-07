AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 429 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 7, there are 429 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

7-Feb    

6-Feb

Aberdeen:

1270

1262

Allenhurst:

55

55

Allentown:

90

88

Asbury Park:

1172

1163

Atlantic Highlands:

230

227

Avon-by-the-Sea:

145

145

Belmar:

372

366

Bradley Beach:

269

268

Brielle:

412

405

Colts Neck:

712

706

Deal:

221

220

Eatontown:

1184

1172

Englishtown:

158

157

Fair Haven:

313

313

Farmingdale:

101

100

Freehold Borough:

1226

1217

Freehold Township:

2593

2579

Hazlet:

1353

1349

Highlands:

249

248

Holmdel:

1096

1088

Howell:

3704

3667

Interlaken:

54

54

Keansburg:

802

793

Keyport:

491

484

Lake Como:

111

108

Little Silver:

406

400

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3137

3105

Manalapan:

2841

2809

Manasquan:

384

382

Marlboro:

2444

2430

Matawan:

790

784

Middletown:

4229

4191

Millstone Township:

639

635

Monmouth Beach:

225

222

Neptune City:

347

341

Neptune Township:

2380

2371

Ocean:

2142

2119

Oceanport:

410

400

Red Bank:

1358

1347

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

444

443

Sea Bright:

104

104

Sea Girt:

137

137

Shrewsbury Borough:

415

413

Shrewsbury Township:

75

75

Spring Lake:

177

177

Spring Lake Heights:

302

293

Tinton Falls:

1236

1222

Union Beach:

350

347

Upper Freehold:

405

403

Wall:

1854

1836

West Long Branch:

836

828

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.