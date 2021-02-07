Gloria Joy Brown, 95, Church Leader, First Aid Volunteer

GLORIA JOY BROWN

Atlantic Highlands - Gloria Joy Brown, 95, passed peacefully on February 5 at the Atrium, Red Bank, New Jersey. Born in Sherman Mills, Maine, she had been an extraordinary local presence since moving to Atlantic Highlands in 1934.

Gloria's caring spirit and strong faith guided her life. She met the love of her life, Samuel P. Brown right out of high school. They were married in 1945 and enjoyed 46 years of total devotion to each other and their family.

Throughout her long life Gloria was always involved in service to her Presbyterian Church as a Deacon and Ruling Elder, including Clerk of Session. In her community she will be remembered for everything from coaching the local twirling squads at Henry Hudson Regional School to her reputation as “Atlantic Highlands First Aid Fireball.” Gloria served as an EMT for the Borough for many years, as well as working tirelessly on the Squad's fundraising for a new ambulance.

Gloria is survived by her 3 children: Joy Brown Taylor, P. Jeffrey Brown (and wife Melanie Davies), and Tracey Brown-Bandiera. She is also survived by her 3 loving grandchildren, Sam and Rebecca Taylor and Caroline Brown.

Gloria's cremains will be interred with those of her beloved Sam in Bayview Cemetery. The family will host a celebration of her life at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to: Atlantic Highlands First Aid and Safety Squad, 10 E. Highlands Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716.