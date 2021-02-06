AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 309 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 6, there are 309 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

6-Feb    

5-Feb

Aberdeen:

1262

1256

Allenhurst:

55

55

Allentown:

88

88

Asbury Park:

1163

1154

Atlantic Highlands:

227

223

Avon-by-the-Sea:

145

142

Belmar:

366

362

Bradley Beach:

268

267

Brielle:

405

404

Colts Neck:

706

701

Deal:

220

220

Eatontown:

1172

1164

Englishtown:

157

154

Fair Haven:

313

309

Farmingdale:

100

100

Freehold Borough:

1217

1207

Freehold Township:

2579

2566

Hazlet:

1349

1338

Highlands:

248

247

Holmdel:

1088

1082

Howell:

3667

3630

Interlaken:

54

54

Keansburg:

793

789

Keyport:

484

480

Lake Como:

108

108

Little Silver:

400

389

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3105

3090

Manalapan:

2809

2776

Manasquan:

382

378

Marlboro:

2430

2412

Matawan:

784

779

Middletown:

4191

4146

Millstone Township:

635

621

Monmouth Beach:

222

221

Neptune City:

341

338

Neptune Township:

2371

2364

Ocean:

2119

2113

Oceanport:

400

396

Red Bank:

1347

1344

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

443

437

Sea Bright:

104

102

Sea Girt:

137

137

Shrewsbury Borough:

413

410

Shrewsbury Township:

75

75

Spring Lake:

177

177

Spring Lake Heights:

293

289

Tinton Falls:

1222

1213

Union Beach:

347

343

Upper Freehold:

403

399

Wall:

1836

1826

West Long Branch:

828

827

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

