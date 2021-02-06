Monmouth County has 309 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 6, there are 309 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

6-Feb 5-Feb Aberdeen: 1262 1256 Allenhurst: 55 55 Allentown: 88 88 Asbury Park: 1163 1154 Atlantic Highlands: 227 223 Avon-by-the-Sea: 145 142 Belmar: 366 362 Bradley Beach: 268 267 Brielle: 405 404 Colts Neck: 706 701 Deal: 220 220 Eatontown: 1172 1164 Englishtown: 157 154 Fair Haven: 313 309 Farmingdale: 100 100 Freehold Borough: 1217 1207 Freehold Township: 2579 2566 Hazlet: 1349 1338 Highlands: 248 247 Holmdel: 1088 1082 Howell: 3667 3630 Interlaken: 54 54 Keansburg: 793 789 Keyport: 484 480 Lake Como: 108 108 Little Silver: 400 389 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3105 3090 Manalapan: 2809 2776 Manasquan: 382 378 Marlboro: 2430 2412 Matawan: 784 779 Middletown: 4191 4146 Millstone Township: 635 621 Monmouth Beach: 222 221 Neptune City: 341 338 Neptune Township: 2371 2364 Ocean: 2119 2113 Oceanport: 400 396 Red Bank: 1347 1344 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 443 437 Sea Bright: 104 102 Sea Girt: 137 137 Shrewsbury Borough: 413 410 Shrewsbury Township: 75 75 Spring Lake: 177 177 Spring Lake Heights: 293 289 Tinton Falls: 1222 1213 Union Beach: 347 343 Upper Freehold: 403 399 Wall: 1836 1826 West Long Branch: 828 827 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.