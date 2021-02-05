Monmouth County has 243 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 5, there are 243 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at i-Play America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

5-Feb 4-Feb Aberdeen: 1256 1254 Allenhurst: 55 55 Allentown: 88 86 Asbury Park: 1154 1146 Atlantic Highlands: 223 220 Avon-by-the-Sea: 142 141 Belmar: 362 356 Bradley Beach: 267 266 Brielle: 404 399 Colts Neck: 701 695 Deal: 220 220 Eatontown: 1164 1151 Englishtown: 154 153 Fair Haven: 309 300 Farmingdale: 100 98 Freehold Borough: 1207 1204 Freehold Township: 2566 2550 Hazlet: 1338 1326 Highlands: 247 243 Holmdel: 1082 1077 Howell: 3630 3604 Interlaken: 54 54 Keansburg: 789 787 Keyport: 480 472 Lake Como: 108 106 Little Silver: 389 384 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3090 3076 Manalapan: 2776 2761 Manasquan: 378 376 Marlboro: 2412 2404 Matawan: 779 772 Middletown: 4146 4111 Millstone Township: 621 617 Monmouth Beach: 221 220 Neptune City: 338 337 Neptune Township: 2364 2342 Ocean: 2113 2097 Oceanport: 396 393 Red Bank: 1344 1339 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 437 431 Sea Bright: 102 101 Sea Girt: 137 137 Shrewsbury Borough: 410 406 Shrewsbury Township: 75 75 Spring Lake: 177 177 Spring Lake Heights: 289 283 Tinton Falls: 1213 1204 Union Beach: 343 341 Upper Freehold: 399 395 Wall: 1826 1818 West Long Branch: 827 819 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.