Monmouth County has 243 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 5, there are 243 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at i-Play America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

5-Feb    

4-Feb

Aberdeen:

1256

1254

Allenhurst:

55

55

Allentown:

88

86

Asbury Park:

1154

1146

Atlantic Highlands:

223

220

Avon-by-the-Sea:

142

141

Belmar:

362

356

Bradley Beach:

267

266

Brielle:

404

399

Colts Neck:

701

695

Deal:

220

220

Eatontown:

1164

1151

Englishtown:

154

153

Fair Haven:

309

300

Farmingdale:

100

98

Freehold Borough:

1207

1204

Freehold Township:

2566

2550

Hazlet:

1338

1326

Highlands:

247

243

Holmdel:

1082

1077

Howell:

3630

3604

Interlaken:

54

54

Keansburg:

789

787

Keyport:

480

472

Lake Como:

108

106

Little Silver:

389

384

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3090

3076

Manalapan:

2776

2761

Manasquan:

378

376

Marlboro:

2412

2404

Matawan:

779

772

Middletown:

4146

4111

Millstone Township:

621

617

Monmouth Beach:

221

220

Neptune City:

338

337

Neptune Township:

2364

2342

Ocean:

2113

2097

Oceanport:

396

393

Red Bank:

1344

1339

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

437

431

Sea Bright:

102

101

Sea Girt:

137

137

Shrewsbury Borough:

410

406

Shrewsbury Township:

75

75

Spring Lake:

177

177

Spring Lake Heights:

289

283

Tinton Falls:

1213

1204

Union Beach:

343

341

Upper Freehold:

399

395

Wall:

1826

1818

West Long Branch:

827

819

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

