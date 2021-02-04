Monmouth County has 162 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 4, there are 162 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 13 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at i-Play America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

4-Feb 3-Feb Aberdeen: 1254 1249 Allenhurst: 55 55 Allentown: 86 86 Asbury Park: 1146 1143 Atlantic Highlands: 220 220 Avon-by-the-Sea: 141 140 Belmar: 356 355 Bradley Beach: 266 267 Brielle: 399 393 Colts Neck: 695 692 Deal: 220 220 Eatontown: 1151 1148 Englishtown: 153 153 Fair Haven: 300 298 Farmingdale: 98 98 Freehold Borough: 1204 1204 Freehold Township: 2550 2543 Hazlet: 1326 1320 Highlands: 243 242 Holmdel: 1077 1072 Howell: 3604 3591 Interlaken: 54 54 Keansburg: 787 784 Keyport: 472 470 Lake Como: 106 106 Little Silver: 384 384 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3076 3066 Manalapan: 2761 2756 Manasquan: 376 371 Marlboro: 2404 2400 Matawan: 772 767 Middletown: 4111 4089 Millstone Township: 617 611 Monmouth Beach: 220 219 Neptune City: 337 337 Neptune Township: 2342 2325 Ocean: 2097 2088 Oceanport: 393 393 Red Bank: 1339 1336 Roosevelt: 46 45 Rumson: 431 430 Sea Bright: 101 101 Sea Girt: 137 137 Shrewsbury Borough: 406 405 Shrewsbury Township: 75 75 Spring Lake: 177 176 Spring Lake Heights: 283 282 Tinton Falls: 1204 1200 Union Beach: 341 341 Upper Freehold: 395 393 Wall: 1818 1811 West Long Branch: 819 818 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.