Monmouth County has 162 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 4, there are 162 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 13 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at i-Play America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

4-Feb    

3-Feb

Aberdeen:

1254

1249

Allenhurst:

55

55

Allentown:

86

86

Asbury Park:

1146

1143

Atlantic Highlands:

220

220

Avon-by-the-Sea:

141

140

Belmar:

356

355

Bradley Beach:

266

267

Brielle:

399

393

Colts Neck:

695

692

Deal:

220

220

Eatontown:

1151

1148

Englishtown:

153

153

Fair Haven:

300

298

Farmingdale:

98

98

Freehold Borough:

1204

1204

Freehold Township:

2550

2543

Hazlet:

1326

1320

Highlands:

243

242

Holmdel:

1077

1072

Howell:

3604

3591

Interlaken:

54

54

Keansburg:

787

784

Keyport:

472

470

Lake Como:

106

106

Little Silver:

384

384

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3076

3066

Manalapan:

2761

2756

Manasquan:

376

371

Marlboro:

2404

2400

Matawan:

772

767

Middletown:

4111

4089

Millstone Township:

617

611

Monmouth Beach:

220

219

Neptune City:

337

337

Neptune Township:

2342

2325

Ocean:

2097

2088

Oceanport:

393

393

Red Bank:

1339

1336

Roosevelt:

46

45

Rumson:

431

430

Sea Bright:

101

101

Sea Girt:

137

137

Shrewsbury Borough:

406

405

Shrewsbury Township:

75

75

Spring Lake:

177

176

Spring Lake Heights:

283

282

Tinton Falls:

1204

1200

Union Beach:

341

341

Upper Freehold:

395

393

Wall:

1818

1811

West Long Branch:

819

818

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

