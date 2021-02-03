County to partner with Parker Family Health Center and Pilgrim Baptist Church to offer COVID-19 Vaccinations

RED BANK, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is announcing their partnership with the Parker Family Health Center and Pilgrim Baptist Church to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in Red Bank beginning Thursday, Feb. 4.

“My fellow Commissioners and I are grateful for the partnership with the Parker Family Health Center and Pilgrim Baptist Church and their ability to assist with distributing vaccines to residents in Red Bank and the surrounding communities,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The Board hopes that, through our community partnerships, we will be able to offer vaccines in locations that are convenient for all of our Monmouth County residents, many of whom rely on public transportation or walking to get where they need to go.”

“As a Board, we feel that it is incredibly important to fairly distribute the vaccines to our residents and especially to the most vulnerable populations,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley. “In order to do this, we need to make the vaccine available at as many locations as we can and our partnership with the Parker Family Health Center and Pilgrim Baptist Church is a big step in the right direction.”

“Parker Family Health Center is pleased to be collaborating with the Monmouth County Board of Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department. With the County’s support, Parker Family Health Center, a trusted community provider and an anchor institution in the community, is looking forward to increasing access to the vaccine for the underserved in Monmouth County,” said Suzy Dyer, Esq., CHC, Executive Director of the Parker Family Health Center. “Parker is also pleased to be partnering with Pastor Porter of Pilgrim Baptist Church to increase awareness and access to the vaccine and we would also like to thank our medical and non-medical volunteers without whom we could not do what we do.”

“When agencies come together for the wellness of the community, pretty great things happen,” said Pastor Terrence K. Porter, Senior Minister of Pilgrim Baptist Church. “The reflection of that in Red Bank is the great new partnership between the Parker Health Center, the Monmouth County Health Department and Pilgrim Baptist Church.”

The Parker Family Health Center will distribute 100 vaccines per week, which will be given by appointment only.

“The County will continue to offer vaccines at the Monmouth County Agricultural Building in Freehold and at Brookdale Community College,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “The Board will continue to work tirelessly to distribute all vaccines as soon as they are received by the State and continue to advocate for more vaccines to be given to Monmouth County residents.”

Currently, in New Jersey, vaccines are available to healthcare personnel, long-term care residents and staff, first responders, individuals ages 65 and older as well as individuals ages 16-64 with medical conditions, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which increase the risk of severe illness from the virus.

These conditions include:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Individuals who are pregnant and those in an immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant are also eligible but should follow CDC guidance and first discuss vaccination with their medical provider before receiving the vaccine.

Vaccines will be distributed at Parker Family Health Center five days per week, including Saturday, and offer later hours on Wednesdays. The hours, which are subject to change, will be as follows: Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, residents may call the Parker Family Health Center at 732-212-0777 or Pilgrim Baptist Church at 732-747-2348.

Residents who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can also go to the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com and use the Monmouth County COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist to be placed on the waitlist for an appointment for a vaccine at the County’s vaccine sites in Freehold and Lincroft.

The next Phases to be vaccinated will be the remainder of the essential workers and the general population.

Monmouth County does not know when New Jersey Department of Health will allow for the next Phase to begin receiving vaccines.

For more information regarding the State’s phased vaccine eligibility approach, go to covid19.nj.gov.