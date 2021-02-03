Navy to Conduct Force Protection Exercise

Colts Neck, N.J. –Naval Weapons Station Earle will participate in an annual force protection exercise, Feb. 1-12. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.

“Ensuring the safety and security of our people, equipment and facilities is a top priority,” said Capt. Ed. Callahan, NWS Earle’s Commanding Officer. “This annual exercise reinforces the need for everyone to maintain a force protection mindset and reinforces our Navy security personnel’s ability and readiness to respond to threats.” The exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners.

Exercise CS-SC21 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.