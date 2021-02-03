New Jersey American Water Accepting Applications for 2021 Environmental Grant Program

Qualified organizations encouraged to apply by March 31, 2021

CAMDEN, N.J. – FEB 3, 2021 – New Jersey American Water is accepting applications for green project funding through its Environmental Grant Program. The program offers grants of $1,000 to $10,000 for qualifying innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies throughout the company’s service areas.

“We are committed to providing clean, safe, and reliable water service to our customers, and part of that responsibility includes helping to protect our water sources,” said Matthew Csik, Director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance at New Jersey American Water. “This grant allows us to support the unique and innovative projects within our communities that truly make a difference in our environment.”

New Jersey American Water will award the grants on a competitive basis and select projects based on various criteria including goals, impact, innovation, design, and sustainability. The nature of the project’s collaboration with other community organizations as well as its overall community engagement will also be considered. All applicants are expected to outline specific, measurable goals for projects in their proposals. At the conclusion of the grant project, the lead organization must provide a written report on the project results/impact. Grant recipients will be notified in mid-April.

Established in 2009, New Jersey American Water’s Environmental Grant Program has provided over $352,000 in funding. More information and application requirements can be obtained directly at newjerseyamwater.com/community.