Food Drive 2021 Helps Pantries in Highlands and Atlantic Highlands

HIGHLANDS, NJ — The Highlands Business Partnership (HBP) recognizes that local food banks across New Jersey have been severely impacted by COVID-19. They are facing an increased demand for support, and operational capacity is strained. Many have seen drastic reductions in their food recovery efforts. Yet, they are working tirelessly to serve those who rely on their services to feel safe and healthy.

Since April 2020, as per the request of Mayor Carolyn Broullon, the Highlands Business Partnership has raised food for the local food pantries, OLPH/St. Agnes Parish and Atlantic Highlands United Methodist Church. We launched with our Curbside Kindness Program when essential businesses were open for take-out only. HBP purchased bins and created posters to raise awareness so that when people called for take-out, they would donate a can or two. Dedicated HBP volunteers AKA, Bin Managers were assigned to each participating business; and collected and delivered food weekly to the Highlands & Atlantic Highlands Pantries.

The Food Drive 500 followed in September when HBP received a call from Dan & Tricia Curtin, OLPH Food Managers seeking 500 items in 30 days for a match of $500.00 from a private donor. The HBP’s dedicated volunteers delivered well over 500 items to OLPH on October 25, 2020. The Highlands Lions assisted HBP with delivery. In November 2020, HBP continued to support the pantries by launching Food Drive 2021 when the HBP President, Jay Cosgrove said, “We should keep going and raise 2021 items by January 31, 2021.” “The Pantries definitely need the support after the holidays,” said Carla Cefalo, HBP Volunteer Director. “The dedicated volunteers went straight to work and we successfully delivered 2065 items to OLPH on January 31,” she added. Highlands own Frankie Montecalvo of Lexus Racing USA and the Colby family also made a generous donation which allowed us to purchase meat and other items needed. The next delivery will be scheduled for the Atlantic Highlands United Methodist Church.

PHOTO: Mayor Carolyn Broullon and Councilman Kevin Martin with members of the HBP

“These and other HBP programs are made possible by our great business community, the generosity of our residents and the dedicated volunteers,” said Councilman Kevin Martin, HBP Liaison.

Special thanks to the Highlands Residents, the dedicated “Bin Managers”; Karen Grezner, Beth Marrone, Rosemarie Conte, Councilman Kevin Martin, Jessica Savino, Kat Walsh, Liz Conroy and our generous businesses; Bahrs, Bay Avenue Bakery, Chilangos, Chubby Pickle, Feed and Seed, Franny’s, Katz, Gert’s Snacks, In the Garden, Off the Hook, One Willow, Porcini, Proving Ground and Shoregrafx.

The Highlands Business Partnership (HBP), a 501-C3 non-profit corporation, founded in 1999 and works on behalf of all those who live, work or invest in Highlands. For more information on the Highlands Business Partnership’s Food Drives and other programs and events, visit www.highlandsnj.com.