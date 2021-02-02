Monmouth County has 185 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 2, there are 185 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 12 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked fifth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 45,170. As of Feb. 2, there are 365 hospitalized, 65 in intensive care (ICU) and 47 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 3 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Boro Fire Dept. (Main Building), 49 W. Main Street

Thursday, Feb. 4 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza

Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 9,096 tests, with 679 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

2-Feb 1-Feb Aberdeen: 1246 1237 Allenhurst: 55 55 Allentown: 86 86 Asbury Park: 1136 1133 Atlantic Highlands: 220 216 Avon-by-the-Sea: 139 139 Belmar: 355 350 Bradley Beach: 265 262 Brielle: 393 393 Colts Neck: 690 686 Deal: 219 219 Eatontown: 1145 1140 Englishtown: 153 152 Fair Haven: 298 298 Farmingdale: 98 97 Freehold Borough: 1204 1201 Freehold Township: 2538 2523 Hazlet: 1319 1314 Highlands: 242 240 Holmdel: 1072 1069 Howell: 3579 3556 Interlaken: 54 54 Keansburg: 783 777 Keyport: 469 469 Lake Como: 106 105 Little Silver: 381 379 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3057 3049 Manalapan: 2751 2738 Manasquan: 370 365 Marlboro: 2397 2387 Matawan: 763 761 Middletown: 4081 4064 Millstone Township: 611 608 Monmouth Beach: 218 216 Neptune City: 335 334 Neptune Township: 2323 2305 Ocean: 2082 2069 Oceanport: 392 389 Red Bank: 1332 1330 Roosevelt: 45 45 Rumson: 427 422 Sea Bright: 99 99 Sea Girt: 137 134 Shrewsbury Borough: 403 403 Shrewsbury Township: 75 75 Spring Lake: 175 174 Spring Lake Heights: 282 281 Tinton Falls: 1199 1195 Union Beach: 341 339 Upper Freehold: 393 391 Wall: 1805 1798 West Long Branch: 817 818 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.