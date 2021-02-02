AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 185 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 2, there are 185 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 12 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked fifth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 45,170. As of Feb. 2, there are 365 hospitalized, 65 in intensive care (ICU) and 47 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

  • Wednesday, Feb. 3 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Boro Fire Dept. (Main Building), 49 W. Main Street
  • Thursday, Feb. 4 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza

Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 9,096 tests, with 679 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

2-Feb    

1-Feb

Aberdeen:

1246

1237

Allenhurst:

55

55

Allentown:

86

86

Asbury Park:

1136

1133

Atlantic Highlands:

220

216

Avon-by-the-Sea:

139

139

Belmar:

355

350

Bradley Beach:

265

262

Brielle:

393

393

Colts Neck:

690

686

Deal:

219

219

Eatontown:

1145

1140

Englishtown:

153

152

Fair Haven:

298

298

Farmingdale:

98

97

Freehold Borough:

1204

1201

Freehold Township:

2538

2523

Hazlet:

1319

1314

Highlands:

242

240

Holmdel:

1072

1069

Howell:

3579

3556

Interlaken:

54

54

Keansburg:

783

777

Keyport:

469

469

Lake Como:

106

105

Little Silver:

381

379

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3057

3049

Manalapan:

2751

2738

Manasquan:

370

365

Marlboro:

2397

2387

Matawan:

763

761

Middletown:

4081

4064

Millstone Township:

611

608

Monmouth Beach:

218

216

Neptune City:

335

334

Neptune Township:

2323

2305

Ocean:

2082

2069

Oceanport:

392

389

Red Bank:

1332

1330

Roosevelt:

45

45

Rumson:

427

422

Sea Bright:

99

99

Sea Girt:

137

134

Shrewsbury Borough:

403

403

Shrewsbury Township:

75

75

Spring Lake:

175

174

Spring Lake Heights:

282

281

Tinton Falls:

1199

1195

Union Beach:

341

339

Upper Freehold:

393

391

Wall:

1805

1798

West Long Branch:

817

818

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

