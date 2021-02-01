AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 249 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 1, there are 249 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

1-Feb    

31-Jan

Aberdeen:

1237

1228

Allenhurst:

55

55

Allentown:

86

86

Asbury Park:

1133

1129

Atlantic Highlands:

216

214

Avon-by-the-Sea:

139

138

Belmar:

350

348

Bradley Beach:

262

259

Brielle:

393

386

Colts Neck:

686

681

Deal:

219

219

Eatontown:

1140

1135

Englishtown:

152

152

Fair Haven:

298

296

Farmingdale:

97

96

Freehold Borough:

1201

1199

Freehold Township:

2523

2501

Hazlet:

1314

1305

Highlands:

240

233

Holmdel:

1069

1063

Howell:

3556

3540

Interlaken:

54

54

Keansburg:

777

774

Keyport:

469

466

Lake Como:

105

104

Little Silver:

379

378

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3049

3039

Manalapan:

2738

2726

Manasquan:

365

362

Marlboro:

2387

2376

Matawan:

761

755

Middletown:

4064

4034

Millstone Township:

608

605

Monmouth Beach:

216

212

Neptune City:

334

334

Neptune Township:

2305

2302

Ocean:

2069

2062

Oceanport:

389

385

Red Bank:

1330

1321

Roosevelt:

45

44

Rumson:

422

416

Sea Bright:

99

96

Sea Girt:

134

133

Shrewsbury Borough:

403

396

Shrewsbury Township:

75

75

Spring Lake:

174

172

Spring Lake Heights:

281

279

Tinton Falls:

1195

1189

Union Beach:

339

337

Upper Freehold:

391

390

Wall:

1798

1786

West Long Branch:

818

815

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

