Monmouth County has 249 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 1, there are 249 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

1-Feb 31-Jan Aberdeen: 1237 1228 Allenhurst: 55 55 Allentown: 86 86 Asbury Park: 1133 1129 Atlantic Highlands: 216 214 Avon-by-the-Sea: 139 138 Belmar: 350 348 Bradley Beach: 262 259 Brielle: 393 386 Colts Neck: 686 681 Deal: 219 219 Eatontown: 1140 1135 Englishtown: 152 152 Fair Haven: 298 296 Farmingdale: 97 96 Freehold Borough: 1201 1199 Freehold Township: 2523 2501 Hazlet: 1314 1305 Highlands: 240 233 Holmdel: 1069 1063 Howell: 3556 3540 Interlaken: 54 54 Keansburg: 777 774 Keyport: 469 466 Lake Como: 105 104 Little Silver: 379 378 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3049 3039 Manalapan: 2738 2726 Manasquan: 365 362 Marlboro: 2387 2376 Matawan: 761 755 Middletown: 4064 4034 Millstone Township: 608 605 Monmouth Beach: 216 212 Neptune City: 334 334 Neptune Township: 2305 2302 Ocean: 2069 2062 Oceanport: 389 385 Red Bank: 1330 1321 Roosevelt: 45 44 Rumson: 422 416 Sea Bright: 99 96 Sea Girt: 134 133 Shrewsbury Borough: 403 396 Shrewsbury Township: 75 75 Spring Lake: 174 172 Spring Lake Heights: 281 279 Tinton Falls: 1195 1189 Union Beach: 339 337 Upper Freehold: 391 390 Wall: 1798 1786 West Long Branch: 818 815 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.