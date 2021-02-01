Monmouth County has 301 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 31, there are 301 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional informationat www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

31-Jan 30-Jan Aberdeen: 1228 1218 Allenhurst: 55 54 Allentown: 86 85 Asbury Park: 1129 1123 Atlantic Highlands: 214 213 Avon-by-the-Sea: 138 135 Belmar: 348 345 Bradley Beach: 259 256 Brielle: 386 383 Colts Neck: 681 677 Deal: 219 218 Eatontown: 1135 1127 Englishtown: 152 151 Fair Haven: 296 294 Farmingdale: 96 96 Freehold Borough: 1199 1196 Freehold Township: 2501 2499 Hazlet: 1305 1300 Highlands: 233 230 Holmdel: 1063 1060 Howell: 3540 3533 Interlaken: 54 54 Keansburg: 774 772 Keyport: 466 465 Lake Como: 104 104 Little Silver: 378 378 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3039 3030 Manalapan: 2726 2712 Manasquan: 362 360 Marlboro: 2376 2357 Matawan: 755 749 Middletown: 4034 4017 Millstone Township: 605 599 Monmouth Beach: 212 210 Neptune City: 334 333 Neptune Township: 2302 2289 Ocean: 2062 2052 Oceanport: 385 383 Red Bank: 1321 1317 Roosevelt: 44 43 Rumson: 416 415 Sea Bright: 96 96 Sea Girt: 133 133 Shrewsbury Borough: 396 393 Shrewsbury Township: 75 75 Spring Lake: 172 170 Spring Lake Heights: 279 279 Tinton Falls: 1189 1185 Union Beach: 337 337 Upper Freehold: 390 387 Wall: 1786 1776 West Long Branch: 815 811 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.