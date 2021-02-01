AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 301 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 31, there are 301 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional informationat www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

31-Jan    

30-Jan

Aberdeen:

1228

1218

Allenhurst:

55

54

Allentown:

86

85

Asbury Park:

1129

1123

Atlantic Highlands:

214

213

Avon-by-the-Sea:

138

135

Belmar:

348

345

Bradley Beach:

259

256

Brielle:

386

383

Colts Neck:

681

677

Deal:

219

218

Eatontown:

1135

1127

Englishtown:

152

151

Fair Haven:

296

294

Farmingdale:

96

96

Freehold Borough:

1199

1196

Freehold Township:

2501

2499

Hazlet:

1305

1300

Highlands:

233

230

Holmdel:

1063

1060

Howell:

3540

3533

Interlaken:

54

54

Keansburg:

774

772

Keyport:

466

465

Lake Como:

104

104

Little Silver:

378

378

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3039

3030

Manalapan:

2726

2712

Manasquan:

362

360

Marlboro:

2376

2357

Matawan:

755

749

Middletown:

4034

4017

Millstone Township:

605

599

Monmouth Beach:

212

210

Neptune City:

334

333

Neptune Township:

2302

2289

Ocean:

2062

2052

Oceanport:

385

383

Red Bank:

1321

1317

Roosevelt:

44

43

Rumson:

416

415

Sea Bright:

96

96

Sea Girt:

133

133

Shrewsbury Borough:

396

393

Shrewsbury Township:

75

75

Spring Lake:

172

170

Spring Lake Heights:

279

279

Tinton Falls:

1189

1185

Union Beach:

337

337

Upper Freehold:

390

387

Wall:

1786

1776

West Long Branch:

815

811

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

