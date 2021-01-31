Monmouth Professor Exhibits Wall Based Sculptures in Art Alliance Windows

RED BANK, NJ - Monmouth University Professor Mike Richison will display wall-based sculpture in the windows of the Art Alliance Studio and Gallery in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Richison’s works utilize use form and depth, positive and negative space, and light and shadow to address concepts of consumerism, obsolescence, and evolution. All of the work uses digital fabrication techniques such as 3D modeling, 3D printing, and/or laser cutting and were designed in digital environments. The acrylic pieces were assembled in low relief and have several treatments – glossy, matte, and matte textured, creating an extra element of depth. The 3D printed works also have an element of relief through curvature. The shapes are influenced by microscopic living forms. The “pods” that protrude from the main body of the sculptures are reminiscent of appendages that seem to be either in the process of growing into functioning limbs or shrinking into vestigial stumps. The symmetrical format refers to the skeletal remains of living creatures.

Richison is a professor in the Department of Art and Design at Monmouth University where he teaches motion graphics. He utilizes a variety of media and approaches including sculpture, graphic design, and interactive video. He has recently displayed his work at Morris Museum, Peter’s Valley, and Raritan Valley Community College. His work can be seen on his website www.mikerichison.com.

Richison will jury work by members and nonmembers in the gallery on the themes On the Road and A Life.

PHOTO: Mike Richison, Waving and Swimming (White 3D Print Version), 3D print with purple pearlescent paint, 2019, 30” x 28” $2000, Photo by Mike Richison, 2019.

A Virtual Artist Reception will be held Saturday, February 6th at 6PM. The artist will talk about his work and there will be a guided tour of the exhibition in the gallery. The exhibition is on view at the Art Alliance Gallery, February 9th through March 2nd, Tuesday – Friday, 12-4 PM, Saturday 12 – 8PM. Patrons are expected to wear masks and a maximum of six patrons are invited into the gallery at one time. Free of charge. Art Alliance of Monmouth County, 33 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ.

For more information, visit the website at www.artallianceofmonmouth.org, or visit or call the gallery during operating hours, (732) 842-9403.

Founded in 1978, the Art Alliance of Monmouth County is dedicated to promoting the advancement of the visual arts and providing exhibition, studio, and classroom space to local artists. New members are always welcome.

Membership in the Art Alliance is open to visual artists at any skill level and to art lovers. Membership fee is $50 per year, $25 for students with id. Benefits of membership include reduced entry fee for all exhibits ($5 per piece for up to 3 pieces for members; $10 per piece for non-members); affordable studio space; diverse classes and workshops; networking opportunities; the possibility of mounting an independent exhibit during the summer. In addition, the Art Alliance maintains a website, a bi-monthly newsletter, and a Facebook page.

Programming at the Art Alliance is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the arts.