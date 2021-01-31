Turner Syndrome Foundation Commemorates 11 years of Awareness

Turner Syndrome Awareness Month Approaches

HAZLET, NJ- In the upcoming month of February, Turner Syndrome Awareness month will begin. This is the time to acknowledge the 1 in 2000 females who have this rare genetic condition. It is also a time for reflection on the adversities this community faces, but also the successes of the past and aspirations for the future.

In these unique times, the Turner Syndrome Foundation (TSF) is implementing creative ways to raise awareness and advocate for the Turner Syndrome (TS) community. This month, TSF will be working with volunteers and community members to educate the public about TS and spotlight individuals living with the condition.

In 2009, TSF was founded as a nonprofit organization to raise awareness with a mission to reduce the age of diagnosis and increase the standard of care for affected individuals. TSF also provides educational resources, supports research, and continues to broaden its reach to patients and caregivers worldwide.

Turner Syndrome Awareness Month in February 2021 is focused on the theme “from 1938 to 2021- NOW is the time.” This sentiment sheds light on the fact that TS was first discovered in 1938, yet there is still a lack of support for the community. Members of the TS community and beyond are invited to raise awareness all throughout the month of February by signing TSF’s petition, utilizing shareable and printable resources like flyers and social media graphics, and participating in other virtual activities. More information about all of these awareness activities can be found at www.TurnerSyndromeFoundation.org.

TSF is not just an organization, it is a community that provides support and understanding. Members of the community are seen and heard by being provided with one-on-one support and space to share their stories to inspire others. This is an open community, not only for individuals with TS, but also for caretakers of individuals with TS and professionals serving this community.

The four initiatives of TSF are Awareness, Advocacy, Research, and Education. TSF is primarily volunteer-led and continues to do this work thanks to the generosity of donors. You can make a difference by getting involved in Turner Syndrome Awareness Month, volunteering your time and talent with a virtual volunteer opportunity, or making a donation that will sustain TSF’s programs. How will you raise awareness in February?