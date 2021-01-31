County Prepares for Snowstorm and Urges Residents to Travel Safely

FREEHOLD, NJ – As a snowstorm approaches Monmouth County, the Department of Public Works and Engineering has pretreated County roads and continues to monitor the impending storm. County officials urge resident to travel with caution.

“My fellow Commissioners and I advise anyone who needs to travel during this storm to proceed with caution and allow for extra time to get where they are going as roadways will be slippery,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering. “The County has the ability to put 250 trucks and equipment in operation, first spreading liquid salt brine on County roads to prepare and then applying rock salt treated with magnesium chloride. If you come across County snow and ice control trucks and equipment, make sure to give them room to do their work.”

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow and gusty wind conditions could produce a significant amount of snowfall in Monmouth County beginning Sunday evening and tapering off on Tuesday. Accumulations of 4 to 12 inches are predicted. Combined with wind, drifting snow and ice, travel could be hazardous.

The County has been applying the salt brine and magnesium chloride-treated rock salt in advance of storms since 2007. The salt brine and a pre-application of treated rock salt prevent the snow and ice from bonding to the roads. The treated rock salt is more environmentally friendly.

The Monmouth County Department Public Works and Engineering performs snow and ice control operations for 1,000 lane miles of road, 35 building complexes, Belford Ferry Terminal, Naval Weapons Station Earle and municipalities in Shared Service agreements.

