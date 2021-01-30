AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 348 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 30, there are 348 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional informationat www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

30-Jan    

29-Jan

Aberdeen:

1218

1212

Allenhurst:

54

54

Allentown:

85

84

Asbury Park:

1123

1106

Atlantic Highlands:

213

212

Avon-by-the-Sea:

135

134

Belmar:

345

340

Bradley Beach:

256

253

Brielle:

383

376

Colts Neck:

677

674

Deal:

218

216

Eatontown:

1127

1112

Englishtown:

151

151

Fair Haven:

294

294

Farmingdale:

96

94

Freehold Borough:

1196

1184

Freehold Township:

2499

2463

Hazlet:

1300

1293

Highlands:

230

229

Holmdel:

1060

1056

Howell:

3533

3497

Interlaken:

54

54

Keansburg:

772

762

Keyport:

465

460

Lake Como:

104

103

Little Silver:

378

367

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3030

2994

Manalapan:

2712

2684

Manasquan:

360

355

Marlboro:

2357

2326

Matawan:

749

744

Middletown:

4017

3977

Millstone Township:

599

595

Monmouth Beach:

210

204

Neptune City:

333

331

Neptune Township:

2289

2274

Ocean:

2052

2037

Oceanport:

383

377

Red Bank:

1317

1303

Roosevelt:

43

42

Rumson:

415

409

Sea Bright:

96

96

Sea Girt:

133

133

Shrewsbury Borough:

393

389

Shrewsbury Township:

75

74

Spring Lake:

170

168

Spring Lake Heights:

279

275

Tinton Falls:

1185

1169

Union Beach:

337

336

Upper Freehold:

387

381

Wall:

1776

1760

West Long Branch:

811

805

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

