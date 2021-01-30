Monmouth County has 348 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 30, there are 348 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional informationat www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

30-Jan 29-Jan Aberdeen: 1218 1212 Allenhurst: 54 54 Allentown: 85 84 Asbury Park: 1123 1106 Atlantic Highlands: 213 212 Avon-by-the-Sea: 135 134 Belmar: 345 340 Bradley Beach: 256 253 Brielle: 383 376 Colts Neck: 677 674 Deal: 218 216 Eatontown: 1127 1112 Englishtown: 151 151 Fair Haven: 294 294 Farmingdale: 96 94 Freehold Borough: 1196 1184 Freehold Township: 2499 2463 Hazlet: 1300 1293 Highlands: 230 229 Holmdel: 1060 1056 Howell: 3533 3497 Interlaken: 54 54 Keansburg: 772 762 Keyport: 465 460 Lake Como: 104 103 Little Silver: 378 367 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3030 2994 Manalapan: 2712 2684 Manasquan: 360 355 Marlboro: 2357 2326 Matawan: 749 744 Middletown: 4017 3977 Millstone Township: 599 595 Monmouth Beach: 210 204 Neptune City: 333 331 Neptune Township: 2289 2274 Ocean: 2052 2037 Oceanport: 383 377 Red Bank: 1317 1303 Roosevelt: 43 42 Rumson: 415 409 Sea Bright: 96 96 Sea Girt: 133 133 Shrewsbury Borough: 393 389 Shrewsbury Township: 75 74 Spring Lake: 170 168 Spring Lake Heights: 279 275 Tinton Falls: 1185 1169 Union Beach: 337 336 Upper Freehold: 387 381 Wall: 1776 1760 West Long Branch: 811 805 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.