Monmouth County has 464 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 29, there are 464 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 13 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

29-Jan   

28-Jan

Aberdeen:

1212

1201

Allenhurst:

54

53

Allentown:

84

83

Asbury Park:

1106

1094

Atlantic Highlands:

212

209

Avon-by-the-Sea:

134

133

Belmar:

340

335

Bradley Beach:

253

250

Brielle:

376

372

Colts Neck:

674

665

Deal:

216

212

Eatontown:

1112

1101

Englishtown:

151

149

Fair Haven:

294

289

Farmingdale:

94

91

Freehold Borough:

1184

1170

Freehold Township:

2463

2433

Hazlet:

1293

1288

Highlands:

229

226

Holmdel:

1056

1045

Howell:

3497

3444

Interlaken:

54

53

Keansburg:

762

758

Keyport:

460

452

Lake Como:

103

103

Little Silver:

367

362

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

2994

2961

Manalapan:

2684

2655

Manasquan:

355

354

Marlboro:

2326

2301

Matawan:

744

737

Middletown:

3977

3933

Millstone Township:

595

586

Monmouth Beach:

204

203

Neptune City:

331

329

Neptune Township:

2274

2256

Ocean:

2037

2023

Oceanport:

377

371

Red Bank:

1303

1296

Roosevelt:

42

42

Rumson:

409

403

Sea Bright:

96

93

Sea Girt:

133

132

Shrewsbury Borough:

389

384

Shrewsbury Township:

74

73

Spring Lake:

168

165

Spring Lake Heights:

275

274

Tinton Falls:

1169

1160

Union Beach:

336

332

Upper Freehold:

381

379

Wall:

1760

1740

West Long Branch:

805

799

Unknown:

0

6

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

