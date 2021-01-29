Monmouth County has 464 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 29, there are 464 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 13 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

29-Jan 28-Jan Aberdeen: 1212 1201 Allenhurst: 54 53 Allentown: 84 83 Asbury Park: 1106 1094 Atlantic Highlands: 212 209 Avon-by-the-Sea: 134 133 Belmar: 340 335 Bradley Beach: 253 250 Brielle: 376 372 Colts Neck: 674 665 Deal: 216 212 Eatontown: 1112 1101 Englishtown: 151 149 Fair Haven: 294 289 Farmingdale: 94 91 Freehold Borough: 1184 1170 Freehold Township: 2463 2433 Hazlet: 1293 1288 Highlands: 229 226 Holmdel: 1056 1045 Howell: 3497 3444 Interlaken: 54 53 Keansburg: 762 758 Keyport: 460 452 Lake Como: 103 103 Little Silver: 367 362 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 2994 2961 Manalapan: 2684 2655 Manasquan: 355 354 Marlboro: 2326 2301 Matawan: 744 737 Middletown: 3977 3933 Millstone Township: 595 586 Monmouth Beach: 204 203 Neptune City: 331 329 Neptune Township: 2274 2256 Ocean: 2037 2023 Oceanport: 377 371 Red Bank: 1303 1296 Roosevelt: 42 42 Rumson: 409 403 Sea Bright: 96 93 Sea Girt: 133 132 Shrewsbury Borough: 389 384 Shrewsbury Township: 74 73 Spring Lake: 168 165 Spring Lake Heights: 275 274 Tinton Falls: 1169 1160 Union Beach: 336 332 Upper Freehold: 381 379 Wall: 1760 1740 West Long Branch: 805 799 Unknown: 0 6

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.