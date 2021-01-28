AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 269 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 28, there are 269 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Jan. 29 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. 

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

28-Jan    

27-Jan

Aberdeen:

1201

1194

Allenhurst:

53

53

Allentown:

83

82

Asbury Park:

1094

1090

Atlantic Highlands:

209

206

Avon-by-the-Sea:

133

132

Belmar:

335

333

Bradley Beach:

250

250

Brielle:

372

369

Colts Neck:

665

661

Deal:

212

209

Eatontown:

1101

1095

Englishtown:

149

147

Fair Haven:

289

287

Farmingdale:

91

91

Freehold Borough:

1170

1161

Freehold Township:

2433

2412

Hazlet:

1288

1283

Highlands:

226

226

Holmdel:

1045

1041

Howell:

3444

3420

Interlaken:

53

52

Keansburg:

758

755

Keyport:

452

452

Lake Como:

103

103

Little Silver:

362

354

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

2961

2944

Manalapan:

2655

2629

Manasquan:

354

352

Marlboro:

2301

2295

Matawan:

737

734

Middletown:

3933

3908

Millstone Township:

586

580

Monmouth Beach:

203

200

Neptune City:

329

326

Neptune Township:

2256

2250

Ocean:

2023

2009

Oceanport:

371

367

Red Bank:

1296

1286

Roosevelt:

42

42

Rumson:

403

399

Sea Bright:

93

92

Sea Girt:

132

132

Shrewsbury Borough:

384

383

Shrewsbury Township:

73

73

Spring Lake:

165

164

Spring Lake Heights:

274

271

Tinton Falls:

1160

1154

Union Beach:

332

330

Upper Freehold:

379

378

Wall:

1740

1732

West Long Branch:

799

794

Unknown:

6

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

