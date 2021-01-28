Monmouth County has 269 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 28, there are 269 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Jan. 29 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

28-Jan 27-Jan Aberdeen: 1201 1194 Allenhurst: 53 53 Allentown: 83 82 Asbury Park: 1094 1090 Atlantic Highlands: 209 206 Avon-by-the-Sea: 133 132 Belmar: 335 333 Bradley Beach: 250 250 Brielle: 372 369 Colts Neck: 665 661 Deal: 212 209 Eatontown: 1101 1095 Englishtown: 149 147 Fair Haven: 289 287 Farmingdale: 91 91 Freehold Borough: 1170 1161 Freehold Township: 2433 2412 Hazlet: 1288 1283 Highlands: 226 226 Holmdel: 1045 1041 Howell: 3444 3420 Interlaken: 53 52 Keansburg: 758 755 Keyport: 452 452 Lake Como: 103 103 Little Silver: 362 354 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 2961 2944 Manalapan: 2655 2629 Manasquan: 354 352 Marlboro: 2301 2295 Matawan: 737 734 Middletown: 3933 3908 Millstone Township: 586 580 Monmouth Beach: 203 200 Neptune City: 329 326 Neptune Township: 2256 2250 Ocean: 2023 2009 Oceanport: 371 367 Red Bank: 1296 1286 Roosevelt: 42 42 Rumson: 403 399 Sea Bright: 93 92 Sea Girt: 132 132 Shrewsbury Borough: 384 383 Shrewsbury Township: 73 73 Spring Lake: 165 164 Spring Lake Heights: 274 271 Tinton Falls: 1160 1154 Union Beach: 332 330 Upper Freehold: 379 378 Wall: 1740 1732 West Long Branch: 799 794 Unknown: 6 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.