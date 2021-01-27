Monmouth County has 335 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 27, there are 335 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are nine new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Jan. 29 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

27-Jan 26-Jan Aberdeen: 1194 1184 Allenhurst: 53 53 Allentown: 82 81 Asbury Park: 1090 1083 Atlantic Highlands: 206 205 Avon-by-the-Sea: 132 132 Belmar: 333 330 Bradley Beach: 250 247 Brielle: 369 367 Colts Neck: 661 652 Deal: 209 209 Eatontown: 1095 1092 Englishtown: 147 146 Fair Haven: 287 283 Farmingdale: 91 90 Freehold Borough: 1161 1154 Freehold Township: 2412 2373 Hazlet: 1283 1279 Highlands: 226 223 Holmdel: 1041 1038 Howell: 3420 3387 Interlaken: 52 52 Keansburg: 755 756 Keyport: 452 451 Lake Como: 103 103 Little Silver: 354 348 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 2944 2936 Manalapan: 2629 2588 Manasquan: 352 353 Marlboro: 2295 2280 Matawan: 734 729 Middletown: 3908 3884 Millstone Township: 580 575 Monmouth Beach: 200 197 Neptune City: 326 317 Neptune Township: 2250 2245 Ocean: 2009 1994 Oceanport: 367 364 Red Bank: 1286 1272 Roosevelt: 42 42 Rumson: 399 395 Sea Bright: 92 92 Sea Girt: 132 132 Shrewsbury Borough: 383 379 Shrewsbury Township: 73 73 Spring Lake: 164 163 Spring Lake Heights: 271 267 Tinton Falls: 1154 1139 Union Beach: 330 323 Upper Freehold: 378 375 Wall: 1732 1733 West Long Branch: 794 787 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.