Route 18 southbound Exit 19B to Route 34 southbound to be Closed Overnight this Week for Priority Repairs in Colts Neck

Route 18 southbound Exit 19B to Route 34 southbound to be closed overnight this week for priority repairs in Colts Neck

Closure required to damaged drainage pipe

Trenton, NJ – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that Route 18 southbound Exit 19B to Route 34 southbound will be closed overnight for three nights this week for high priority repairs in Colts Neck, Monmouth County.

Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, January 27, until 6 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, January 28, and again Thursday and Friday nights, January 30, NJDOT’s contractor, I.E.W. Construction Group, is scheduled to close Route 18 southbound Exit 19B to Route 34 southbound in Colts Neck, Monmouth County. This closure will allow the contractor to repair a damaged drainage pipe underneath the roadway. The following signed detour will be in place each night:

Route 18 southbound Exit 19B to Route 34 southbound detour:

Motorists traveling on Route 18 southbound wishing to take Exit 19B to Route 34 southbound will be directed to continue on Route 18 southbound

Take Exit 19A towards Route 34 northbound/Matawan

Merge onto Route 34 northbound and keep right

Take the first ramp towards Route 18 northbound

Merge onto Route 18 northbound and keep right

Take Exit 19B towards Route 34 southbound

Merge onto Route 34 southbound

If work is completed early, the road will reopen sooner. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Additional closures will be required in the coming weeks to complete final paving on the ramp.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information. For NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NewJerseyDOT and our Facebook page.