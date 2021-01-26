Monmouth County has 379 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 26, there are 379 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 12 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Jan. 29 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

26-Jan 25-Jan Aberdeen: 1184 1167 Allenhurst: 53 53 Allentown: 81 79 Asbury Park: 1083 1072 Atlantic Highlands: 205 204 Avon-by-the-Sea: 132 130 Belmar: 330 328 Bradley Beach: 247 244 Brielle: 367 362 Colts Neck: 652 643 Deal: 209 209 Eatontown: 1092 1087 Englishtown: 146 146 Fair Haven: 283 281 Farmingdale: 90 89 Freehold Borough: 1154 1147 Freehold Township: 2373 2356 Hazlet: 1279 1266 Highlands: 223 221 Holmdel: 1038 1020 Howell: 3387 3358 Interlaken: 52 52 Keansburg: 756 753 Keyport: 451 449 Lake Como: 103 102 Little Silver: 348 344 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 2936 2914 Manalapan: 2588 2570 Manasquan: 353 348 Marlboro: 2280 2255 Matawan: 729 724 Middletown: 3884 3848 Millstone Township: 575 573 Monmouth Beach: 197 196 Neptune City: 317 316 Neptune Township: 2245 2222 Ocean: 1994 1970 Oceanport: 364 363 Red Bank: 1272 1270 Roosevelt: 42 40 Rumson: 395 383 Sea Bright: 92 91 Sea Girt: 132 132 Shrewsbury Borough: 379 375 Shrewsbury Township: 73 73 Spring Lake: 163 161 Spring Lake Heights: 267 268 Tinton Falls: 1139 1117 Union Beach: 323 320 Upper Freehold: 375 371 Wall: 1733 1718 West Long Branch: 787 776 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.