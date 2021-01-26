AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 379 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 26, there are 379 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 12 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Jan. 29 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

26-Jan    

25-Jan

Aberdeen:

1184

1167

Allenhurst:

53

53

Allentown:

81

79

Asbury Park:

1083

1072

Atlantic Highlands:

205

204

Avon-by-the-Sea:

132

130

Belmar:

330

328

Bradley Beach:

247

244

Brielle:

367

362

Colts Neck:

652

643

Deal:

209

209

Eatontown:

1092

1087

Englishtown:

146

146

Fair Haven:

283

281

Farmingdale:

90

89

Freehold Borough:

1154

1147

Freehold Township:

2373

2356

Hazlet:

1279

1266

Highlands:

223

221

Holmdel:

1038

1020

Howell:

3387

3358

Interlaken:

52

52

Keansburg:

756

753

Keyport:

451

449

Lake Como:

103

102

Little Silver:

348

344

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

2936

2914

Manalapan:

2588

2570

Manasquan:

353

348

Marlboro:

2280

2255

Matawan:

729

724

Middletown:

3884

3848

Millstone Township:

575

573

Monmouth Beach:

197

196

Neptune City:

317

316

Neptune Township:

2245

2222

Ocean:

1994

1970

Oceanport:

364

363

Red Bank:

1272

1270

Roosevelt:

42

40

Rumson:

395

383

Sea Bright:

92

91

Sea Girt:

132

132

Shrewsbury Borough:

379

375

Shrewsbury Township:

73

73

Spring Lake:

163

161

Spring Lake Heights:

267

268

Tinton Falls:

1139

1117

Union Beach:

323

320

Upper Freehold:

375

371

Wall:

1733

1718

West Long Branch:

787

776

Unknown:

0

0

 

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.