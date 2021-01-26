Grbelja Heads Library Commission

MANALAPAN – Nancy Grbelja of Millstone was elected Chairman of the Monmouth County Library Commission at its reorganization meeting, succeeding Frank Wells of Union Beach in the position. The new chairman, a long time member of the commission, is also former mayor and current deputy mayor of Millstone Township.

Barbara McMorrow, Mayor of Freehold Township, was named vice chairman. Mary Ann Musich, councilwoman in Manalapan, reappointed to a five year term on the board at the January meeting of the Monmouth Cunty Board of Commissioners was named secretary-treasurer. Atlantic Highlands Councilman Brian Boms also serves on the seven member board, and Marcy McMullen of Holmdel was recently named to her first five year term on the board, which currently still has one vacancy. County Commissioner Lillian G. Burry continues as the liaison from the County Commissioners to the library.

The commissioners oversee the Headquarters library at Manalapan, the 12 branch libraries and 12 member libraries. All branches of the library are currently open, albeit with limited services, hours and capacities. For a complete list of open hours and services offered, visit MonmouthCountylib.org.

The website also lists a complete index of all the programs, webinars and resources available virtually at the library, wit h a variety of recreational, educational, cultural, entertaining and information programs presented and available every day.

https://monmouthcountylib.org/