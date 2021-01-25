Car Fire at Atlantic Highlands Super Foodtown Shopping Center

A car fire at the Super Foodtown shopping center parking lot on Sunday started when a lit cigarette dropped between the seats of the silver Honda Civic. According to Atlantic Highlands Police Chief David Rossbach, the elderly women driver escaped when the parked car began filling with smoke. Police were notified at 12:49 PM Sunday.

Amanda Shepanski witnessed the car fire and the bravery of Steven Lupino who ran to the woman's rescue. Shepanski wrote, "a lady was standing outside of her car while flames were shooting out of the doors. She looked as though she was attempting to get back into the car when Steven (Lupino), who was parked and getting out of his car to enter the store, ran over to her and told her to back up. He then flagged for store personnel to grab a fire extinguisher. The lady still looking like she was going to attempt to go over to her car. Steven then called for another fire extinguisher, and at that time the fire dept and police arrived on the scene." Shepanski continued, "It was refreshing to see a selfless person run to a burning car, not knowing the situation, and take control to make sure the people involved were safe."

PHOTO: Atlantic Highlands Fire Department responds to the car fire

Chief Rossbach said the fire department responded and knocked out the fire. There were no injuries.