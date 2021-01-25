AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 350 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 25, there are 350 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked second in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 42,571. As of Jan. 25, there are 411 hospitalized, 67 in intensive care (ICU) and 50 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

  • Friday, Jan. 29 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33

Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 8,997 tests, with 664 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not arrive to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

25-Jan    

24-Jan

Aberdeen:

1167

1163

Allenhurst:

53

53

Allentown:

79

79

Asbury Park:

1072

1059

Atlantic Highlands:

204

204

Avon-by-the-Sea:

130

130

Belmar:

328

324

Bradley Beach:

244

236

Brielle:

362

360

Colts Neck:

643

636

Deal:

209

208

Eatontown:

1087

1076

Englishtown:

146

145

Fair Haven:

281

279

Farmingdale:

89

86

Freehold Borough:

1147

1140

Freehold Township:

2356

2339

Hazlet:

1266

1253

Highlands:

221

220

Holmdel:

1020

1013

Howell:

3358

3320

Interlaken:

52

52

Keansburg:

753

743

Keyport:

449

446

Lake Como:

102

102

Little Silver:

344

342

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

2914

2893

Manalapan:

2570

2543

Manasquan:

348

344

Marlboro:

2255

2238

Matawan:

724

724

Middletown:

3848

3822

Millstone Township:

573

566

Monmouth Beach:

196

193

Neptune City:

316

313

Neptune Township:

2222

2209

Ocean:

1970

1958

Oceanport:

363

358

Red Bank:

1270

1259

Roosevelt:

40

40

Rumson:

383

372

Sea Bright:

91

90

Sea Girt:

132

132

Shrewsbury Borough:

375

370

Shrewsbury Township:

73

72

Spring Lake:

161

159

Spring Lake Heights:

268

264

Tinton Falls:

1117

1108

Union Beach:

320

319

Upper Freehold:

371

369

Wall:

1718

1707

West Long Branch:

776

773

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

