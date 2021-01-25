Monmouth County has 350 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 25, there are 350 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked second in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 42,571. As of Jan. 25, there are 411 hospitalized, 67 in intensive care (ICU) and 50 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

Friday, Jan. 29 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33

Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 8,997 tests, with 664 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not arrive to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

25-Jan 24-Jan Aberdeen: 1167 1163 Allenhurst: 53 53 Allentown: 79 79 Asbury Park: 1072 1059 Atlantic Highlands: 204 204 Avon-by-the-Sea: 130 130 Belmar: 328 324 Bradley Beach: 244 236 Brielle: 362 360 Colts Neck: 643 636 Deal: 209 208 Eatontown: 1087 1076 Englishtown: 146 145 Fair Haven: 281 279 Farmingdale: 89 86 Freehold Borough: 1147 1140 Freehold Township: 2356 2339 Hazlet: 1266 1253 Highlands: 221 220 Holmdel: 1020 1013 Howell: 3358 3320 Interlaken: 52 52 Keansburg: 753 743 Keyport: 449 446 Lake Como: 102 102 Little Silver: 344 342 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 2914 2893 Manalapan: 2570 2543 Manasquan: 348 344 Marlboro: 2255 2238 Matawan: 724 724 Middletown: 3848 3822 Millstone Township: 573 566 Monmouth Beach: 196 193 Neptune City: 316 313 Neptune Township: 2222 2209 Ocean: 1970 1958 Oceanport: 363 358 Red Bank: 1270 1259 Roosevelt: 40 40 Rumson: 383 372 Sea Bright: 91 90 Sea Girt: 132 132 Shrewsbury Borough: 375 370 Shrewsbury Township: 73 72 Spring Lake: 161 159 Spring Lake Heights: 268 264 Tinton Falls: 1117 1108 Union Beach: 320 319 Upper Freehold: 371 369 Wall: 1718 1707 West Long Branch: 776 773 Unknown: 0 0

