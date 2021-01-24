AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 389 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 24, there are 389 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

24-Jan     

23-Jan

Aberdeen:

1163

1151

Allenhurst:

53

52

Allentown:

79

77

Asbury Park:

1059

1046

Atlantic Highlands:

204

203

Avon-by-the-Sea:

130

130

Belmar:

324

321

Bradley Beach:

236

234

Brielle:

360

356

Colts Neck:

636

629

Deal:

208

208

Eatontown:

1076

1082

Englishtown:

145

145

Fair Haven:

279

277

Farmingdale:

86

86

Freehold Borough:

1140

1134

Freehold Township:

2339

2321

Hazlet:

1253

1240

Highlands:

220

218

Holmdel:

1013

1005

Howell:

3320

3276

Interlaken:

52

52

Keansburg:

743

751

Keyport:

446

443

Lake Como:

102

101

Little Silver:

342

339

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

2893

2867

Manalapan:

2543

2512

Manasquan:

344

338

Marlboro:

2238

2210

Matawan:

724

719

Middletown:

3822

3788

Millstone Township:

566

563

Monmouth Beach:

193

191

Neptune City:

313

312

Neptune Township:

2209

2190

Ocean:

1958

1942

Oceanport:

358

357

Red Bank:

1259

1246

Roosevelt:

40

40

Rumson:

372

366

Sea Bright:

90

90

Sea Girt:

132

131

Shrewsbury Borough:

370

368

Shrewsbury Township:

72

72

Spring Lake:

159

156

Spring Lake Heights:

264

262

Tinton Falls:

1108

1079

Union Beach:

319

309

Upper Freehold:

369

365

Wall:

1707

1701

West Long Branch:

773

761

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

