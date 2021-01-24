Monmouth County has 389 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 24, there are 389 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

24-Jan 23-Jan Aberdeen: 1163 1151 Allenhurst: 53 52 Allentown: 79 77 Asbury Park: 1059 1046 Atlantic Highlands: 204 203 Avon-by-the-Sea: 130 130 Belmar: 324 321 Bradley Beach: 236 234 Brielle: 360 356 Colts Neck: 636 629 Deal: 208 208 Eatontown: 1076 1082 Englishtown: 145 145 Fair Haven: 279 277 Farmingdale: 86 86 Freehold Borough: 1140 1134 Freehold Township: 2339 2321 Hazlet: 1253 1240 Highlands: 220 218 Holmdel: 1013 1005 Howell: 3320 3276 Interlaken: 52 52 Keansburg: 743 751 Keyport: 446 443 Lake Como: 102 101 Little Silver: 342 339 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 2893 2867 Manalapan: 2543 2512 Manasquan: 344 338 Marlboro: 2238 2210 Matawan: 724 719 Middletown: 3822 3788 Millstone Township: 566 563 Monmouth Beach: 193 191 Neptune City: 313 312 Neptune Township: 2209 2190 Ocean: 1958 1942 Oceanport: 358 357 Red Bank: 1259 1246 Roosevelt: 40 40 Rumson: 372 366 Sea Bright: 90 90 Sea Girt: 132 131 Shrewsbury Borough: 370 368 Shrewsbury Township: 72 72 Spring Lake: 159 156 Spring Lake Heights: 264 262 Tinton Falls: 1108 1079 Union Beach: 319 309 Upper Freehold: 369 365 Wall: 1707 1701 West Long Branch: 773 761 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.