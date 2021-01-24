New Law Firm Opens in Prominent Brick and Mortar Location Despite Pandemic

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - On Thursday, January 14, 2021, Mayor Loretta Gluckstein officiated over a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially welcoming the Law Office of Wendy M. Crowther to 98 First Avenue, Atlantic Highlands in the former law office of attorney Arthur Sorensen.

In attendance were Wendy M. Crowther and her family (husband Martin, daughters, Julia and Cece), Mr. Sorensen’s widow, Leigh Sorensen, and his former assistant, Debbie Goggins who continues her employ with Mrs. Crowther. Councilwoman Lori Hohenleitner attended as well as numerous members of the community.

PHOTO: (l-r) Debbie Goggins, Leigh Sorensen, and Wendy Crowther

The firm specializes in litigation as well as real estate, wills, trusts and estates. Ms. Crowther was recently appointed Alternate Public Defender of Atlantic Highlands.

Ms. Crowther explains, “While I was concerned about opening a physical location in these uncertain times, the rewards have been great -- we have successfully assisted members of our community with everything from estate litigation and real estate closings to negotiations for the return of wedding deposits. The response has been overwhelmingly positive with support from the town, fellow business owners, our family, friends, and clients as well as the family and clients of the late Mr. Sorensen. I am so grateful for this opportunity.”

PHOTO: The Crowther Family (l-r) Cece, Julia, Wendy and Marty Crowther.

The office contact information is: telephone number 732.291.0800, email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , and website: www.CrowtherLawNJ.com.