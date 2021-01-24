Yoga Studio and Wellness Center Opens in AH Amid Pandemic

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – Alchemy House of Yoga opens on 1st Avenue in Atlantic Highlands, offering yoga classes, facial treatments, reiki, and massages.

Owners, Allison Krug and Gina Pulisciano, offer group, private, and online yoga classes, designed for all skill levels and experience. In addition, a full range of facial treatments, reiki, and a variety of massages are available in a private treatment room.

All state and CDC mandated and suggested protocols are adhered to, and classes must be booked through their website: www.alchemyhouseofyoga.com, or their app, downloadable through their website.

The studio features dual ionizers to reduce airborne particulates (dust, dander, pollen, mold spores). Kills up to 99% of bacteria, mold, and viruses. REME® reduces sneeze germs by 99% in the time a sneeze can reach three feet. New zinc ions kill 99% of viruses on surfaces.

The business is located at 171 1st Avenue, Suite 1, Atlantic Highlands, NJ, 07716