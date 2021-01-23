Monmouth County has 488 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 23, there are 488 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

23-Jan 22-Jan Aberdeen: 1151 1141 Allenhurst: 52 51 Allentown: 77 76 Asbury Park: 1046 1031 Atlantic Highlands: 203 201 Avon-by-the-Sea: 130 130 Belmar: 321 313 Bradley Beach: 234 231 Brielle: 356 354 Colts Neck: 629 622 Deal: 208 206 Eatontown: 1082 1056 Englishtown: 145 143 Fair Haven: 277 271 Farmingdale: 86 85 Freehold Borough: 1134 1121 Freehold Township: 2321 2291 Hazlet: 1240 1222 Highlands: 218 218 Holmdel: 1005 997 Howell: 3276 3244 Interlaken: 52 52 Keansburg: 751 731 Keyport: 443 436 Lake Como: 101 100 Little Silver: 339 328 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 2867 2829 Manalapan: 2512 2464 Manasquan: 338 332 Marlboro: 2210 2185 Matawan: 719 714 Middletown: 3788 3754 Millstone Township: 563 556 Monmouth Beach: 191 185 Neptune City: 312 310 Neptune Township: 2190 2175 Ocean: 1942 1918 Oceanport: 357 353 Red Bank: 1246 1234 Roosevelt: 40 37 Rumson: 366 360 Sea Bright: 90 90 Sea Girt: 131 130 Shrewsbury Borough: 368 362 Shrewsbury Township: 72 71 Spring Lake: 156 150 Spring Lake Heights: 262 257 Tinton Falls: 1079 1075 Union Beach: 309 305 Upper Freehold: 365 363 Wall: 1701 1684 West Long Branch: 761 752 Unknown: 0 0

