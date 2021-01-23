AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 488 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 23, there are 488 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

23-Jan    

22-Jan

Aberdeen:

1151

1141

Allenhurst:

52

51

Allentown:

77

76

Asbury Park:

1046

1031

Atlantic Highlands:

203

201

Avon-by-the-Sea:

130

130

Belmar:

321

313

Bradley Beach:

234

231

Brielle:

356

354

Colts Neck:

629

622

Deal:

208

206

Eatontown:

1082

1056

Englishtown:

145

143

Fair Haven:

277

271

Farmingdale:

86

85

Freehold Borough:

1134

1121

Freehold Township:

2321

2291

Hazlet:

1240

1222

Highlands:

218

218

Holmdel:

1005

997

Howell:

3276

3244

Interlaken:

52

52

Keansburg:

751

731

Keyport:

443

436

Lake Como:

101

100

Little Silver:

339

328

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

2867

2829

Manalapan:

2512

2464

Manasquan:

338

332

Marlboro:

2210

2185

Matawan:

719

714

Middletown:

3788

3754

Millstone Township:

563

556

Monmouth Beach:

191

185

Neptune City:

312

310

Neptune Township:

2190

2175

Ocean:

1942

1918

Oceanport:

357

353

Red Bank:

1246

1234

Roosevelt:

40

37

Rumson:

366

360

Sea Bright:

90

90

Sea Girt:

131

130

Shrewsbury Borough:

368

362

Shrewsbury Township:

72

71

Spring Lake:

156

150

Spring Lake Heights:

262

257

Tinton Falls:

1079

1075

Union Beach:

309

305

Upper Freehold:

365

363

Wall:

1701

1684

West Long Branch:

761

752

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.