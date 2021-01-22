Monmouth County has 350 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 22, there are 350 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Jan. 23 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

22-Jan 21-Jan Aberdeen: 1141 1140 Allenhurst: 51 51 Allentown: 76 75 Asbury Park: 1031 1023 Atlantic Highlands: 201 199 Avon-by-the-Sea: 130 130 Belmar: 313 311 Bradley Beach: 231 229 Brielle: 354 351 Colts Neck: 622 618 Deal: 206 206 Eatontown: 1056 1049 Englishtown: 143 141 Fair Haven: 271 268 Farmingdale: 85 85 Freehold Borough: 1121 1118 Freehold Township: 2291 2279 Hazlet: 1222 1216 Highlands: 218 216 Holmdel: 997 992 Howell: 3244 3222 Interlaken: 52 52 Keansburg: 731 728 Keyport: 436 433 Lake Como: 100 100 Little Silver: 328 326 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 2829 2815 Manalapan: 2464 2442 Manasquan: 332 330 Marlboro: 2185 2163 Matawan: 714 710 Middletown: 3754 3722 Millstone Township: 556 552 Monmouth Beach: 185 183 Neptune City: 310 308 Neptune Township: 2175 2163 Ocean: 1918 1904 Oceanport: 353 349 Red Bank: 1234 1229 Roosevelt: 37 36 Rumson: 360 353 Sea Bright: 90 90 Sea Girt: 130 130 Shrewsbury Borough: 362 358 Shrewsbury Township: 71 71 Spring Lake: 150 149 Spring Lake Heights: 257 256 Tinton Falls: 1075 1070 Union Beach: 305 302 Upper Freehold: 363 360 Wall: 1684 1675 West Long Branch: 752 750 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.