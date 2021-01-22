AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 350 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 22, there are 350 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Jan. 23 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. 

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

22-Jan    

21-Jan

Aberdeen:

1141

1140

Allenhurst:

51

51

Allentown:

76

75

Asbury Park:

1031

1023

Atlantic Highlands:

201

199

Avon-by-the-Sea:

130

130

Belmar:

313

311

Bradley Beach:

231

229

Brielle:

354

351

Colts Neck:

622

618

Deal:

206

206

Eatontown:

1056

1049

Englishtown:

143

141

Fair Haven:

271

268

Farmingdale:

85

85

Freehold Borough:

1121

1118

Freehold Township:

2291

2279

Hazlet:

1222

1216

Highlands:

218

216

Holmdel:

997

992

Howell:

3244

3222

Interlaken:

52

52

Keansburg:

731

728

Keyport:

436

433

Lake Como:

100

100

Little Silver:

328

326

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

2829

2815

Manalapan:

2464

2442

Manasquan:

332

330

Marlboro:

2185

2163

Matawan:

714

710

Middletown:

3754

3722

Millstone Township:

556

552

Monmouth Beach:

185

183

Neptune City:

310

308

Neptune Township:

2175

2163

Ocean:

1918

1904

Oceanport:

353

349

Red Bank:

1234

1229

Roosevelt:

37

36

Rumson:

360

353

Sea Bright:

90

90

Sea Girt:

130

130

Shrewsbury Borough:

362

358

Shrewsbury Township:

71

71

Spring Lake:

150

149

Spring Lake Heights:

257

256

Tinton Falls:

1075

1070

Union Beach:

305

302

Upper Freehold:

363

360

Wall:

1684

1675

West Long Branch:

752

750

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

