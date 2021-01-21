AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 315 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 21, there are 315 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are nine new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Jan. 23 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. 

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

21-Jan    

20-Jan

Aberdeen:

1140

1127

Allenhurst:

51

52

Allentown:

75

73

Asbury Park:

1023

1015

Atlantic Highlands:

199

197

Avon-by-the-Sea:

130

129

Belmar:

311

306

Bradley Beach:

229

228

Brielle:

351

346

Colts Neck:

618

615

Deal:

206

203

Eatontown:

1049

1042

Englishtown:

141

140

Fair Haven:

268

264

Farmingdale:

85

84

Freehold Borough:

1118

1110

Freehold Township:

2279

2256

Hazlet:

1216

1207

Highlands:

216

213

Holmdel:

992

985

Howell:

3222

3195

Interlaken:

52

52

Keansburg:

728

709

Keyport:

433

427

Lake Como:

100

98

Little Silver:

326

315

Loch Arbour:

15

14

Long Branch:

2815

2784

Manalapan:

2442

2419

Manasquan:

330

324

Marlboro:

2163

2154

Matawan:

710

707

Middletown:

3722

3688

Millstone Township:

552

546

Monmouth Beach:

183

181

Neptune City:

308

304

Neptune Township:

2163

2134

Ocean:

1904

1899

Oceanport:

349

349

Red Bank:

1229

1217

Roosevelt:

36

34

Rumson:

353

344

Sea Bright:

90

89

Sea Girt:

130

128

Shrewsbury Borough:

358

352

Shrewsbury Township:

71

70

Spring Lake:

149

146

Spring Lake Heights:

256

254

Tinton Falls:

1070

1061

Union Beach:

302

299

Upper Freehold:

360

359

Wall:

1675

1665

West Long Branch:

750

745

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

