Monmouth County has 315 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 21, there are 315 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are nine new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Jan. 23 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

21-Jan 20-Jan Aberdeen: 1140 1127 Allenhurst: 51 52 Allentown: 75 73 Asbury Park: 1023 1015 Atlantic Highlands: 199 197 Avon-by-the-Sea: 130 129 Belmar: 311 306 Bradley Beach: 229 228 Brielle: 351 346 Colts Neck: 618 615 Deal: 206 203 Eatontown: 1049 1042 Englishtown: 141 140 Fair Haven: 268 264 Farmingdale: 85 84 Freehold Borough: 1118 1110 Freehold Township: 2279 2256 Hazlet: 1216 1207 Highlands: 216 213 Holmdel: 992 985 Howell: 3222 3195 Interlaken: 52 52 Keansburg: 728 709 Keyport: 433 427 Lake Como: 100 98 Little Silver: 326 315 Loch Arbour: 15 14 Long Branch: 2815 2784 Manalapan: 2442 2419 Manasquan: 330 324 Marlboro: 2163 2154 Matawan: 710 707 Middletown: 3722 3688 Millstone Township: 552 546 Monmouth Beach: 183 181 Neptune City: 308 304 Neptune Township: 2163 2134 Ocean: 1904 1899 Oceanport: 349 349 Red Bank: 1229 1217 Roosevelt: 36 34 Rumson: 353 344 Sea Bright: 90 89 Sea Girt: 130 128 Shrewsbury Borough: 358 352 Shrewsbury Township: 71 70 Spring Lake: 149 146 Spring Lake Heights: 256 254 Tinton Falls: 1070 1061 Union Beach: 302 299 Upper Freehold: 360 359 Wall: 1675 1665 West Long Branch: 750 745 Unknown: 0 0

