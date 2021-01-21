Curtin Named Ambassador

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – Catherine Curtin, a junior at the University of South Carolina, was selected as an Ambassador of the College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management (HRSM) for her excellence in both her work and a personal interview for the position.

HRSM ambassadors represent the College and assist with the planning and staffing of many college events including conferences, alumni, and recruiting. Recognized as star students, the ambassadors serve as brand champions for the college and share information to help other students and visitors learn more about all that HRSM has to offer.

Curtin will now attend a training session either online or in the Dean’s Office at the College followed later in the year by professional photographs to promote her ambassadorship.

In announcing the college’s selection, Collin Crick, Director of Enrollment Management and Professional Development, wrote it was Curtin’s enthusiasm for her major, the College of HRSM, and the University of South Carolina itself that was recognized and appreciated.

A graduate of Oak Hill Academy in Lincroft and Red Bank Catholic High School, Class of 2018, Curtain was on the National Honor Society, a Casey Ambassador at the high school and also co-captain of the varsity volleyball team. During her high school years, she also planned Guest and made two trips to Cuba with a small group to carry out GUEST’s initiatives. GUEST, Girls Universal Empowerment Sports Tour, is a goodwill ambassadorship program that uses sports to make a difference in third-world countries. It started with volleyball as a way to empower young girls on the premise if you can reach someone through sports you can impact them in other ways too. She selected Cuba for the program since it is largely poor as well as being a close neighbor so the commitment could be ongoing. Currently, while the college Junior maintains the relationships in Cuba she made on the two trips, the program is on hold she graduates in 2022.

Curtin is also a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Curtin, Bayside Drive.