Free Radon Test Kits for Holmdel Residents

HOLMDEL, NJ - Mayor Greg Buontempo and the Township Committee have announced that January will be designated Radon Action Month in Holmdel Township. In conjunction with Radon Action Month, the Township will be distributing free test kits for residents to test their homes for radon gas.

In announcing Radon Action Month, Mayor Buontempo shared, “The Township Committee is committed to health and safety concerns. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, but because it is invisible and odorless, many are not aware of the risks.”

In cooperation with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Radon Program, the Township will provide home radon test kits to residents, free of charge. The test kits are easy to use and include instructions for sampling and sending the test kits for analysis.

Radon is a radioactive gas that occurs naturally when radium and uranium break down in soil. Radon gas moves up through the soil and can enter homes through openings around pumps, pipes, and drains. If a test kit indicates a radon problem, residents can install a mitigation system.

“We are excited to offer this important public health testing opportunity to our residents,” Deputy Mayor Cathy Weber said. “We would like to test as many homes as possible while sharing information about the risks of radon.”

During Radon Action Month, Holmdel Township will be sharing radon information and tips on its Facebook page, as well as the newly launched Instagram and Twitter pages (@HolmdelTownshipOfficial and @HolmdelOfficial, respectively). Residents who are interested in obtaining a free test kit should contact Allison McLeod at 732-946-2820 ext. 1208 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .