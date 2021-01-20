Monmouth County has 330 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 20, there are 330 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 16 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Jan. 21 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

20-Jan 19-Jan Aberdeen: 1127 1120 Allenhurst: 52 51 Allentown: 73 71 Asbury Park: 1015 1006 Atlantic Highlands: 197 197 Avon-by-the-Sea: 129 125 Belmar: 306 305 Bradley Beach: 228 228 Brielle: 346 343 Colts Neck: 615 611 Deal: 203 202 Eatontown: 1042 1035 Englishtown: 140 140 Fair Haven: 264 253 Farmingdale: 84 84 Freehold Borough: 1110 1107 Freehold Township: 2256 2250 Hazlet: 1207 1196 Highlands: 213 213 Holmdel: 985 979 Howell: 3195 3174 Interlaken: 52 52 Keansburg: 709 708 Keyport: 427 424 Lake Como: 98 97 Little Silver: 315 310 Loch Arbour: 14 14 Long Branch: 2784 2761 Manalapan: 2419 2401 Manasquan: 324 322 Marlboro: 2154 2130 Matawan: 707 704 Middletown: 3688 3664 Millstone Township: 546 541 Monmouth Beach: 181 180 Neptune City: 304 300 Neptune Township: 2134 2118 Ocean: 1899 1883 Oceanport: 349 344 Red Bank: 1217 1215 Roosevelt: 34 34 Rumson: 344 340 Sea Bright: 89 89 Sea Girt: 128 126 Shrewsbury Borough: 352 350 Shrewsbury Township: 70 70 Spring Lake: 146 144 Spring Lake Heights: 254 251 Tinton Falls: 1061 1057 Union Beach: 299 294 Upper Freehold: 359 358 Wall: 1665 1656 West Long Branch: 745 738 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.