Grab and Go Heart Healthy Breakfast and Food Drive

Tinton Falls, NJ-- Do something nice for others, and your heart health as well with a Grab and Go Heart Healthy Breakfast and Food Drive. Angelic Health Hospice and Atria Tinton Falls is holding this special food drive-through food drive on Wednesday, February 10th, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Atria Tinton Falls 44 Pine Street here.

Drop off your nonperishable food donations and treat yourself to a delicious free Grab & Go Heart Healthy Breakfast Bag as our thanks for your generosity. All food donations will benefit numerous local Food Pantries. Open to all. Door prizes

Please RSVP by February 6 to Jill at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call 609-432-1826.