Monmouth County has 372 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 19, there are 372 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked second in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 40,365. As of Jan. 19, there are 452 hospitalized, 67 in intensive care (ICU) and 49 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

Thursday, Jan. 21 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave.

Saturday, Jan. 23 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 8,724 tests, with 655 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

19-Jan 18-Jan Aberdeen: 1120 1108 Allenhurst: 51 50 Allentown: 71 72 Asbury Park: 1006 1003 Atlantic Highlands: 197 192 Avon-by-the-Sea: 125 125 Belmar: 305 299 Bradley Beach: 228 222 Brielle: 343 343 Colts Neck: 611 609 Deal: 202 200 Eatontown: 1035 1030 Englishtown: 140 140 Fair Haven: 253 251 Farmingdale: 84 83 Freehold Borough: 1107 1100 Freehold Township: 2250 2235 Hazlet: 1196 1176 Highlands: 213 210 Holmdel: 979 974 Howell: 3174 3156 Interlaken: 52 52 Keansburg: 708 704 Keyport: 424 418 Lake Como: 97 97 Little Silver: 310 307 Loch Arbour: 14 14 Long Branch: 2761 2731 Manalapan: 2401 2376 Manasquan: 322 311 Marlboro: 2130 2104 Matawan: 704 700 Middletown: 3664 3615 Millstone Township: 541 534 Monmouth Beach: 180 180 Neptune City: 300 296 Neptune Township: 2118 2094 Ocean: 1883 1879 Oceanport: 344 337 Red Bank: 1215 1212 Roosevelt: 34 34 Rumson: 340 336 Sea Bright: 89 89 Sea Girt: 126 125 Shrewsbury Borough: 350 345 Shrewsbury Township: 70 70 Spring Lake: 144 144 Spring Lake Heights: 251 249 Tinton Falls: 1057 1051 Union Beach: 294 286 Upper Freehold: 358 358 Wall: 1656 1644 West Long Branch: 738 735 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.