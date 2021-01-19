AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 372 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 19, there are 372 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked second in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 40,365. As of Jan. 19, there are 452 hospitalized, 67 in intensive care (ICU) and 49 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

  • Thursday, Jan. 21 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave.
  • Saturday, Jan. 23 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 8,724 tests, with 655 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

19-Jan    

18-Jan

Aberdeen:

1120

1108

Allenhurst:

51

50

Allentown:

71

72

Asbury Park:

1006

1003

Atlantic Highlands:

197

192

Avon-by-the-Sea:

125

125

Belmar:

305

299

Bradley Beach:

228

222

Brielle:

343

343

Colts Neck:

611

609

Deal:

202

200

Eatontown:

1035

1030

Englishtown:

140

140

Fair Haven:

253

251

Farmingdale:

84

83

Freehold Borough:

1107

1100

Freehold Township:

2250

2235

Hazlet:

1196

1176

Highlands:

213

210

Holmdel:

979

974

Howell:

3174

3156

Interlaken:

52

52

Keansburg:

708

704

Keyport:

424

418

Lake Como:

97

97

Little Silver:

310

307

Loch Arbour:

14

14

Long Branch:

2761

2731

Manalapan:

2401

2376

Manasquan:

322

311

Marlboro:

2130

2104

Matawan:

704

700

Middletown:

3664

3615

Millstone Township:

541

534

Monmouth Beach:

180

180

Neptune City:

300

296

Neptune Township:

2118

2094

Ocean:

1883

1879

Oceanport:

344

337

Red Bank:

1215

1212

Roosevelt:

34

34

Rumson:

340

336

Sea Bright:

89

89

Sea Girt:

126

125

Shrewsbury Borough:

350

345

Shrewsbury Township:

70

70

Spring Lake:

144

144

Spring Lake Heights:

251

249

Tinton Falls:

1057

1051

Union Beach:

294

286

Upper Freehold:

358

358

Wall:

1656

1644

West Long Branch:

738

735

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

