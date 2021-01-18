Monmouth County has 335 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 18, there are 335 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

18-Jan 17-Jan Aberdeen: 1108 1088 Allenhurst: 50 50 Allentown: 72 71 Asbury Park: 1003 990 Atlantic Highlands: 192 190 Avon-by-the-Sea: 125 124 Belmar: 299 292 Bradley Beach: 222 221 Brielle: 343 340 Colts Neck: 609 599 Deal: 200 196 Eatontown: 1030 1020 Englishtown: 140 139 Fair Haven: 251 251 Farmingdale: 83 82 Freehold Borough: 1100 1099 Freehold Township: 2235 2205 Hazlet: 1176 1169 Highlands: 210 208 Holmdel: 974 962 Howell: 3156 3118 Interlaken: 52 52 Keansburg: 704 694 Keyport: 418 408 Lake Como: 97 97 Little Silver: 307 304 Loch Arbour: 14 14 Long Branch: 2731 2715 Manalapan: 2376 2357 Manasquan: 311 309 Marlboro: 2104 2072 Matawan: 700 693 Middletown: 3615 3575 Millstone Township: 534 526 Monmouth Beach: 180 179 Neptune City: 296 293 Neptune Township: 2094 2066 Ocean: 1879 1866 Oceanport: 337 334 Red Bank: 1212 1203 Roosevelt: 34 34 Rumson: 336 335 Sea Bright: 89 88 Sea Girt: 125 124 Shrewsbury Borough: 345 343 Shrewsbury Township: 70 70 Spring Lake: 144 144 Spring Lake Heights: 249 248 Tinton Falls: 1051 1037 Union Beach: 286 285 Upper Freehold: 358 353 Wall: 1644 1631 West Long Branch: 735 732 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.