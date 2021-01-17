AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 439 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 17, there are 439 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

 

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

17-Jan    

16-Jan

  

Aberdeen:

1088

1076

Allenhurst:

50

51

Allentown:

71

70

Asbury Park:

990

978

Atlantic Highlands:

190

188

Avon-by-the-Sea:

124

122

Belmar:

292

288

Bradley Beach:

221

219

Brielle:

340

333

Colts Neck:

599

592

Deal:

196

197

Eatontown:

1020

1012

Englishtown:

139

138

Fair Haven:

251

245

Farmingdale:

82

81

Freehold Borough:

1099

1093

Freehold Township:

2205

2189

Hazlet:

1169

1159

Highlands:

208

204

Holmdel:

962

954

Howell:

3118

3086

Interlaken:

52

51

Keansburg:

694

684

Keyport:

408

404

Lake Como:

97

97

Little Silver:

304

301

Loch Arbour:

14

14

Long Branch:

2715

2687

Manalapan:

2357

2330

Manasquan:

309

303

Marlboro:

2072

2041

Matawan:

693

687

Middletown:

3575

3525

Millstone Township:

526

513

Monmouth Beach:

179

177

Neptune City:

293

290

Neptune Township:

2066

2048

Ocean:

1866

1841

Oceanport:

334

326

Red Bank:

1203

1190

Roosevelt:

34

34

Rumson:

335

330

Sea Bright:

88

88

Sea Girt:

124

122

Shrewsbury Borough:

343

341

Shrewsbury Township:

70

69

Spring Lake:

144

144

Spring Lake Heights:

248

246

Tinton Falls:

1037

1024

Union Beach:

285

283

Upper Freehold:

353

352

Wall:

1631

1617

West Long Branch:

732

727

Unknown:

0

0
         

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

