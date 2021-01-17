Monmouth County has 439 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 17, there are 439 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

17-Jan 16-Jan Aberdeen: 1088 1076 Allenhurst: 50 51 Allentown: 71 70 Asbury Park: 990 978 Atlantic Highlands: 190 188 Avon-by-the-Sea: 124 122 Belmar: 292 288 Bradley Beach: 221 219 Brielle: 340 333 Colts Neck: 599 592 Deal: 196 197 Eatontown: 1020 1012 Englishtown: 139 138 Fair Haven: 251 245 Farmingdale: 82 81 Freehold Borough: 1099 1093 Freehold Township: 2205 2189 Hazlet: 1169 1159 Highlands: 208 204 Holmdel: 962 954 Howell: 3118 3086 Interlaken: 52 51 Keansburg: 694 684 Keyport: 408 404 Lake Como: 97 97 Little Silver: 304 301 Loch Arbour: 14 14 Long Branch: 2715 2687 Manalapan: 2357 2330 Manasquan: 309 303 Marlboro: 2072 2041 Matawan: 693 687 Middletown: 3575 3525 Millstone Township: 526 513 Monmouth Beach: 179 177 Neptune City: 293 290 Neptune Township: 2066 2048 Ocean: 1866 1841 Oceanport: 334 326 Red Bank: 1203 1190 Roosevelt: 34 34 Rumson: 335 330 Sea Bright: 88 88 Sea Girt: 124 122 Shrewsbury Borough: 343 341 Shrewsbury Township: 70 69 Spring Lake: 144 144 Spring Lake Heights: 248 246 Tinton Falls: 1037 1024 Union Beach: 285 283 Upper Freehold: 353 352 Wall: 1631 1617 West Long Branch: 732 727 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.