Monmouth County has 383 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 16, there are 383 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 12 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

 

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

16-Jan    

15-Jan

Aberdeen:

1076

1057

Allenhurst:

51

50

Allentown:

70

69

Asbury Park:

978

968

Atlantic Highlands:

188

179

Avon-by-the-Sea:

122

120

Belmar:

288

285

Bradley Beach:

219

218

Brielle:

333

331

Colts Neck:

592

579

Deal:

197

196

Eatontown:

1012

1002

Englishtown:

138

138

Fair Haven:

245

242

Farmingdale:

81

81

Freehold Borough:

1093

1088

Freehold Township:

2189

2173

Hazlet:

1159

1152

Highlands:

204

200

Holmdel:

954

942

Howell:

3086

3061

Interlaken:

51

51

Keansburg:

684

677

Keyport:

404

397

Lake Como:

97

97

Little Silver:

301

299

Loch Arbour:

14

14

Long Branch:

2687

2654

Manalapan:

2330

2310

Manasquan:

303

299

Marlboro:

2041

2015

Matawan:

687

683

Middletown:

3525

3487

Millstone Township:

513

508

Monmouth Beach:

177

176

Neptune City:

290

286

Neptune Township:

2048

2026

Ocean:

1841

1826

Oceanport:

326

324

Red Bank:

1190

1183

Roosevelt:

34

34

Rumson:

330

329

Sea Bright:

88

88

Sea Girt:

122

121

Shrewsbury Borough:

341

339

Shrewsbury Township:

69

69

Spring Lake:

144

141

Spring Lake Heights:

246

244

Tinton Falls:

1024

1012

Union Beach:

283

280

Upper Freehold:

352

351

Wall:

1617

1597

West Long Branch:

727

722

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

