Monmouth County has 383 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 16, there are 383 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 12 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

16-Jan 15-Jan Aberdeen: 1076 1057 Allenhurst: 51 50 Allentown: 70 69 Asbury Park: 978 968 Atlantic Highlands: 188 179 Avon-by-the-Sea: 122 120 Belmar: 288 285 Bradley Beach: 219 218 Brielle: 333 331 Colts Neck: 592 579 Deal: 197 196 Eatontown: 1012 1002 Englishtown: 138 138 Fair Haven: 245 242 Farmingdale: 81 81 Freehold Borough: 1093 1088 Freehold Township: 2189 2173 Hazlet: 1159 1152 Highlands: 204 200 Holmdel: 954 942 Howell: 3086 3061 Interlaken: 51 51 Keansburg: 684 677 Keyport: 404 397 Lake Como: 97 97 Little Silver: 301 299 Loch Arbour: 14 14 Long Branch: 2687 2654 Manalapan: 2330 2310 Manasquan: 303 299 Marlboro: 2041 2015 Matawan: 687 683 Middletown: 3525 3487 Millstone Township: 513 508 Monmouth Beach: 177 176 Neptune City: 290 286 Neptune Township: 2048 2026 Ocean: 1841 1826 Oceanport: 326 324 Red Bank: 1190 1183 Roosevelt: 34 34 Rumson: 330 329 Sea Bright: 88 88 Sea Girt: 122 121 Shrewsbury Borough: 341 339 Shrewsbury Township: 69 69 Spring Lake: 144 141 Spring Lake Heights: 246 244 Tinton Falls: 1024 1012 Union Beach: 283 280 Upper Freehold: 352 351 Wall: 1617 1597 West Long Branch: 727 722 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.