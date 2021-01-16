Holmdel Township Patrolman James Herlihy Named Officer of the Year

HOLMDEL, NJ – On Thursday, January 14, 2021, the Holmdel Township Police Department recognized Patrolman James Herlihy as Officer of the Year. This annual award is conferred in recognition of a police officer’s work performance, professionalism, and dedication to duty.

Officer Herlihy joined the Holmdel Police Department in 2015. He hails from a long line of law enforcement professionals, including his father and uncle, who served in command positions in the New York Police Department, and his half-brother and four of his cousins who are all active police officers in New York.

In 2019 Officer Herlihy had two high quality arrests worthy of note. In one of these arrests, involving controlled substances and driving while intoxicated (DWI), Officer Herlihy received a letter of commendation from the Keansburg Police Department, as his suspect was also wanted for an arson investigation in that community. In a second instance, Officer Herlihy conducted a traffic stop on suspicion of controlled dangerous substances which led to a more extensive investigation involving victims of fraud across many states. The suspect, who was in the car at the time of the traffic stop, was later indicted.

Officer Herlihy was the first officer on scene of a structural fire in town. Using a fire extinguisher, he was able to suppress the fire enough to prevent it from spreading to the house.

In 2019, Herlihy was the department’s nominee for the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Award, as he led the department in number of DWI arrests.

In addition to his work as a patrolman, Officer Herlihy serves as the Firearms Instructor for the department, a Field Training Officer, and a background investigator.