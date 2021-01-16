Deal Police Officers Respond to Man in Distress in Deal Lake

DEAL, NJ - A 66 year-old man was rescued from Deal Lake on Friday afternoon.

Deal Police Sgt. Brian Egan responded to the area of Edgemont Drive and Norwood Ave at 3:32 pm Friday for a person in distress in Deal Lake. He observed a man hanging from the bulkhead with his left leg trapped.

Allenhurst Fire Department and Asbury Park Fire Department were immediately dispatched to the scene to assist.

Upon arrival of additional units, Lt Matt Sharin entered the lake to support the victims head while Asbury Park Firefighters deployed ladders and other equipment to remove the subject. Deal Officers and Asbury Firefighters were able to remove the subject without incident.

The man was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center for evaluation.

No injuries to any responders were reported.