Monmouth County has 472 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 15, there are 472 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

15-Jan 14-Jan Aberdeen: 1057 1049 Allenhurst: 50 50 Allentown: 69 69 Asbury Park: 968 955 Atlantic Highlands: 179 177 Avon-by-the-Sea: 120 119 Belmar: 285 285 Bradley Beach: 218 218 Brielle: 331 329 Colts Neck: 579 572 Deal: 196 196 Eatontown: 1002 995 Englishtown: 138 137 Fair Haven: 242 242 Farmingdale: 81 80 Freehold Borough: 1088 1078 Freehold Township: 2173 2159 Hazlet: 1152 1139 Highlands: 200 199 Holmdel: 942 932 Howell: 3061 3024 Interlaken: 51 51 Keansburg: 677 671 Keyport: 397 395 Lake Como: 97 95 Little Silver: 299 294 Loch Arbour: 14 14 Long Branch: 2654 2601 Manalapan: 2310 2285 Manasquan: 299 290 Marlboro: 2015 1987 Matawan: 683 676 Middletown: 3487 3456 Millstone Township: 508 502 Monmouth Beach: 176 172 Neptune City: 286 284 Neptune Township: 2026 1998 Ocean: 1826 1802 Oceanport: 324 323 Red Bank: 1183 1175 Roosevelt: 34 33 Rumson: 329 327 Sea Bright: 88 86 Sea Girt: 121 120 Shrewsbury Borough: 339 336 Shrewsbury Township: 69 67 Spring Lake: 141 139 Spring Lake Heights: 244 240 Tinton Falls: 1012 1004 Union Beach: 280 279 Upper Freehold: 351 350 Wall: 1597 1571 West Long Branch: 722 712 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.