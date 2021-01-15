AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 472 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 15, there are 472 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

15-Jan    

14-Jan

Aberdeen:

1057

1049

Allenhurst:

50

50

Allentown:

69

69

Asbury Park:

968

955

Atlantic Highlands:

179

177

Avon-by-the-Sea:

120

119

Belmar:

285

285

Bradley Beach:

218

218

Brielle:

331

329

Colts Neck:

579

572

Deal:

196

196

Eatontown:

1002

995

Englishtown:

138

137

Fair Haven:

242

242

Farmingdale:

81

80

Freehold Borough:

1088

1078

Freehold Township:

2173

2159

Hazlet:

1152

1139

Highlands:

200

199

Holmdel:

942

932

Howell:

3061

3024

Interlaken:

51

51

Keansburg:

677

671

Keyport:

397

395

Lake Como:

97

95

Little Silver:

299

294

Loch Arbour:

14

14

Long Branch:

2654

2601

Manalapan:

2310

2285

Manasquan:

299

290

Marlboro:

2015

1987

Matawan:

683

676

Middletown:

3487

3456

Millstone Township:

508

502

Monmouth Beach:

176

172

Neptune City:

286

284

Neptune Township:

2026

1998

Ocean:

1826

1802

Oceanport:

324

323

Red Bank:

1183

1175

Roosevelt:

34

33

Rumson:

329

327

Sea Bright:

88

86

Sea Girt:

121

120

Shrewsbury Borough:

339

336

Shrewsbury Township:

69

67

Spring Lake:

141

139

Spring Lake Heights:

244

240

Tinton Falls:

1012

1004

Union Beach:

280

279

Upper Freehold:

351

350

Wall:

1597

1571

West Long Branch:

722

712

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

