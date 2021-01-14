AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 526 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 14, there are 526 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 13 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Jan. 15 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. 

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

14-Jan    

13-Jan

Aberdeen:

1049

1038

Allenhurst:

50

49

Allentown:

69

69

Asbury Park:

955

939

Atlantic Highlands:

177

174

Avon-by-the-Sea:

119

116

Belmar:

285

276

Bradley Beach:

218

220

Brielle:

329

314

Colts Neck:

572

564

Deal:

196

192

Eatontown:

995

982

Englishtown:

137

136

Fair Haven:

242

240

Farmingdale:

80

76

Freehold Borough:

1078

1082

Freehold Township:

2159

2130

Hazlet:

1139

1115

Highlands:

199

198

Holmdel:

932

914

Howell:

3024

2972

Interlaken:

51

51

Keansburg:

671

650

Keyport:

395

391

Lake Como:

95

93

Little Silver:

294

290

Loch Arbour:

14

14

Long Branch:

2601

2561

Manalapan:

2285

2242

Manasquan:

290

281

Marlboro:

1987

1965

Matawan:

676

671

Middletown:

3456

3405

Millstone Township:

502

496

Monmouth Beach:

172

168

Neptune City:

284

277

Neptune Township:

1998

1968

Ocean:

1802

1774

Oceanport:

323

319

Red Bank:

1175

1157

Roosevelt:

33

33

Rumson:

327

322

Sea Bright:

86

86

Sea Girt:

120

118

Shrewsbury Borough:

336

330

Shrewsbury Township:

67

66

Spring Lake:

139

135

Spring Lake Heights:

240

237

Tinton Falls:

1004

979

Union Beach:

279

275

Upper Freehold:

350

345

Wall:

1571

1554

West Long Branch:

712

706

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

