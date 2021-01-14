Monmouth County has 526 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 14, there are 526 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 13 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Jan. 15 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

14-Jan 13-Jan Aberdeen: 1049 1038 Allenhurst: 50 49 Allentown: 69 69 Asbury Park: 955 939 Atlantic Highlands: 177 174 Avon-by-the-Sea: 119 116 Belmar: 285 276 Bradley Beach: 218 220 Brielle: 329 314 Colts Neck: 572 564 Deal: 196 192 Eatontown: 995 982 Englishtown: 137 136 Fair Haven: 242 240 Farmingdale: 80 76 Freehold Borough: 1078 1082 Freehold Township: 2159 2130 Hazlet: 1139 1115 Highlands: 199 198 Holmdel: 932 914 Howell: 3024 2972 Interlaken: 51 51 Keansburg: 671 650 Keyport: 395 391 Lake Como: 95 93 Little Silver: 294 290 Loch Arbour: 14 14 Long Branch: 2601 2561 Manalapan: 2285 2242 Manasquan: 290 281 Marlboro: 1987 1965 Matawan: 676 671 Middletown: 3456 3405 Millstone Township: 502 496 Monmouth Beach: 172 168 Neptune City: 284 277 Neptune Township: 1998 1968 Ocean: 1802 1774 Oceanport: 323 319 Red Bank: 1175 1157 Roosevelt: 33 33 Rumson: 327 322 Sea Bright: 86 86 Sea Girt: 120 118 Shrewsbury Borough: 336 330 Shrewsbury Township: 67 66 Spring Lake: 139 135 Spring Lake Heights: 240 237 Tinton Falls: 1004 979 Union Beach: 279 275 Upper Freehold: 350 345 Wall: 1571 1554 West Long Branch: 712 706 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.